PORTLAND AREA MAN SENT TO PRISON FOR 18 YEARS AFTER ATTACKING HOUSEMATE

Portland, OR- Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Russell today sentenced 43-year-old Raymond Maurice Mosley to 220 months in prison (more than 18 years) and 3 years post prison supervision, for several crimes committed in 2023.

A Multnomah County jury had earlier convicted Mosley on the following charges:

Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Unauthorized use of a Vehicle, two counts of Robbery in the First Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Coercion, Menacing, and Strangulation.

Multnomah County Deputy District Attorney Abbie Tornquist prosecuted the case for the state. After the sentencing she said:

“The court made the right decision today for the victim and for the community. The defendant’s actions in this case were reprehensible and this sentence acknowledges the harm he caused.”

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office would like to thank Gresham Police Officer Bryan Kamaka for his thorough investigation on the case.

MCDA would also like to commend our Victim Advocates Nang Dunn, Heath Curry, Barbara Stone, and all of the other advocates who worked on this case, along with MCDA Investigator Anthony Merrill for the compassion and care shown to the victims.

THE FACTS:

In April of 2022, the victim and defendant were living together. The victim agreed to exchange a winning lottery ticket for cash for the defendant in Wilsonville. When the victim returned to Portland, she made a stop at a grocery store and the money was stolen from her. The victim informed the defendant who made threats to her not to return to the shared house. The victim returned to the house and the defendant assaulted her and stole her car keys, wallet, and phone before a roommate drove the victim away from the area. The victim returned to the house a week later to try to pack some belongings and spent the night barricaded in her room. The defendant returned the next day to the house and asked the victim to cook something for him. When the victim agreed to do so, she spotted her missing keys. The victim then hid the keys in her clothing and returned to her room to grab other items. The defendant then confronted the victim and began assaulting her. During the course of the assault, the defendant punched and strangled the victim, threw her to the floor and stepped on her head. As the assault moved into the living room, the defendant shook the victim and heard the keys jingle in her clothing. The defendant then picked up a glass water bong and struck the victim in the chest. The victim then threw the keys across the room and told the defendant to take them. The defendant then stated they were the wrong keys and hit the victim twice more on the head with the water bong which broke multiple times and caused a 14 inch laceration to victim’s scalp. The defendant then stated that he would get a bat to “finish the job” and walk partially away. The defendant then picked up a container of cleaning wipes and threw them at the victim and told her to “clean her blood off the floor.” The defendant then took the victim’s car keys and took her car. The victim was left with permanent damage to the nerves in her face and has ongoing numbness and weakness in her face.

