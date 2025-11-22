11/21 Sports Brief

Florida or LSU? Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin’s coaching decision will be revealed after the Egg Bowl

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will announce his next move — likely Florida or LSU — after the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State. Athletic director Keith Carter released a statement Friday saying a decision on Kiffin’s future is expected Nov. 29, the day after the fifth-ranked Rebels play at rival Mississippi State. It could be an agonizing wait for the Tigers, the Gators and the Rebels, although most outsiders believe Kiffin staying in Oxford for a seventh season is a long shot, at best. Ole Miss does not play this weekend. The bye allowed Kiffin to meet with Florida and LSU officials.

NCAA won’t allow athletes or athletic department staff to bet on pro sports amid gambling scandals

NCAA athletes and athletic department staff will not be allowed to bet on professional sports. The organization’s membership voted Friday to rescind a rule change that would have permitted those bets. That new rule would have taken effect on Nov. 1, but each Division I school was given 30 days to vote to rescind it. The move follows a string of high-profile gambling cases that have raised questions about the integrity of college and pro sports. The NCAA announced two weeks ago that it was revoking the eligibility of six men’s basketball players over allegations of sports betting.

Travis Kelce plans to decide on retirement after the season, wants to give Chiefs time to prepare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Travis Kelce plans to decide on retirement after the season, aiming to give the Kansas City Chiefs ample time to prepare. The new league year begins March 11, marking the start of free agency. Kelce wants to make his decision before free agency opens and the NFL draft takes place. He appreciates how his brother, Jason Kelce, handled his retirement announcement. Some thought Travis Kelce might retire after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, but he returned in better shape and has had a bounce-back season. The Chiefs are currently 5-5, though, and fighting to remain in the playoff picture with Indianapolis coming to town Sunday.

Gone in 49.3 seconds: Suns erase 8-point deficit with stunning last-minute comeback

PHOENIX (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves had an eight-point lead with less than minute to go Friday night, talking a little smack to their opponents as a hard-fought, chippy game between Western Conference rivals came to a close. There was one problem: The Phoenix Suns weren’t done. Backup guard Collin Gillespie hit the go-ahead jumper with 6.4 seconds left and the Suns rallied to stun the Timberwolves 114-113 for their seventh win in eight games. The preceding minute was a masterclass in comeback moxie, with a no-name group of Suns putting together a wild win.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers practices with a brace on his broken wrist and is questionable vs. Bears

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers has practiced with a broken left wrist in a brace, raising the possibility of playing against Chicago on Sunday. Coach Mike Tomlin said Rodgers practiced in a limited capacity and showed no major issues with the brace on the injured wrist. Rodgers is officially listed as questionable for the game as Pittsburgh aims for a rare win in Chicago. If Rodgers can’t play, Mason Rudolph will start.

Ex-Temple basketball player Hysier Miller bet on his team to lose multiple times, NCAA says

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA says former Temple guard Hysier Miller placed dozens of bets on Owls games, including some against his team. The NCAA deemed Miller permanently ineligible after finding he placed 42 parlay bets totaling $473 on Temple games during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. The NCAA says three of those bets were against his team. The NCAA found he used sportsbook accounts belonging to other people to bet. Additionally, former Temple special assistant coach Camren Wynter and former graduate assistant Jaylen Bond were found to have violated NCAA rules by betting on professional and collegiate sports, although neither bet on games involving Temple.

Giants QB Jaxson Dart remains in concussion protocol and won’t play at Detroit

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart will miss a second consecutive game because of a concussion. Interim coach Mike Kafka said Friday that Dart remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and will not play Sunday at Detroit. Journeyman Jameis Winston is set to start again in Dart’s absence. Dart was knocked out of the Giants’ game against the Bears on Nov. 9 after taking a hit to the head. He did not play last weekend when New York hosted Green Bay. The team hoped Dart would progress quickly enough to get cleared to face the Lions.

Ex-University of Virginia student gets five life sentences for fatally shooting 3 football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A former University of Virginia student has been sentenced to life in prison for fatally shooting three football players and wounding two other students on the campus in 2022. Judge Cheryl Higgins on Friday gave Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. the maximum possible sentence after listening to five days of testimony. Jones pleaded guilty last year. Authorities say Jones opened fire aboard a charter bus as he and other students arrived back on campus after seeing a play and having dinner together in Washington, D.C. The shooting erupted near a parking garage and prompted a 12-hour lockdown of the Charlottesville campus until the suspect was captured.

Lando Norris takes pole in rainy Las Vegas qualifying, Verstappen bumped to second

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Formula 1’s title contenders have mastered the wet Las Vegas Strip in a rainy Friday night qualifying session. Championship leader Lando Norris takes pole for the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Norris of McLaren secured the top spot after four-time reigning world champion Max Verstappen briefly led. Carlos Sainz Jr. nearly gave Williams its first pole since 2014 but was bumped to third. Norris has won three consecutive poles. He leads McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by 24 points. Piastri qualified fifth, behind defending race winner George Russell. Lewis Hamilton struggled, finishing slowest in the 20-driver field.

Thitikul nearly flawless for a 63 to build 3-shot lead in LPGA season finale

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Jeeno Thitikul is looking every bit like the No. 1 player in women’s golf. She shot 63 to build a three-shot lead in the CME Group Tour Championship. The Thai star is closing in on another $4 million payoff and her first award as the LPGA player of the year. Sei Young Kim did her best to stay close. She made six birdies on the back nine for 66 while playing alongside Thitikul. Nelly Korda shot a 64 and was atop the leaderboard at one point. She wound up five shots behind in search of her first win this year.