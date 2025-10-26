Traveling vehicle suddenly lack-as alpaca

An unsecured alpaca ended up wandering the town of Port Chester, New York.

The Port Chester Police Department reports in a Facebook post that the animal got loose from a trailer attached to a traveling vehicle when its rear gate accidentally opened.

“Officers were able to keep it calm and safe until the owner arrived, and was able to corral the animal,” the post reads.

The Port Chester PD kiddingly adds, “Due to the success of this alpaca operation, we have now formed a specialized unit for future incidents.” The post also includes a mock-up of a “Port Chester Alpaca Unit” patch.

“Not really but patch looks good!” the post concludes.