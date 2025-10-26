If you say you were bitten by an otter, you otter be sure

First there was The Boy Who Cried Wolf, and now we have The Surfer Who Cried Otter.

California’s Santa Cruz Fire Department reports in a Facebook post that a surfer called for a water rescue after possibly being bitten by an otter.

“Lifeguards 3108 and 3162 arrived first on scene and found a group of surfers surrounding a surfer in the water and an otter who appeared to be sitting on the victim’s board,” the post reads.

After they were removed from the water and inspected by medical personnel, it was determined that the victim “sustained no injuries and was not bitten by the otter.”

So far, the otter hasn’t filed any legal action.