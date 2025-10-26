More like cat-atouille

They say that your cat bringing you dead prey can be a sign of affection. If that’s true, then this cat really, really likes her pet parents.

California’s SPCA Mercad has shared photos of one of their foster cats, named Wendy, dropping a dead mouse into her family’s pot of what was supposed to be their dinner.

“Wendy is a foster failure that was caught on the kitchen cam — or kitten cam— adding ‘spice’ to her mom’s dinner!” the organization shares. “We should all be as thoughtful as Miss Wendy!”

Wendy’s mom tells KMPH that the incident happened when she’d briefly left the kitchen to feed her dogs.

“As you can guess, it was takeout for dinner that night!” she says.