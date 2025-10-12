US Postal Service temporarily increasing prices for holiday season

If you’re planning on shipping gifts or letters this holiday season, you might want to get your packages in the mail sooner rather than later.

The U.S. Postal Service confirmed to ABC News that it is temporarily increasing prices on “some package services for the holiday shipping season,” as announced in August.

Price increases will go into effect Sunday for Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Parcel Select and USPS Ground Advantage services.

The higher prices will remain until Jan. 18, 2026.

The Postal Service said the price increases are intended to “help cover extra handling costs and bring prices for the Postal Service’s commercial and retail customers in line with competitive practices.”

To make sure your holiday shipments arrive in time for Christmas, the Postal Service also recommends shipping parcels by mid-December.