No shoes, no problem! Offices are ditching footwear

For decades, businesses have adhered to a “no shirt, no shoes, no service” policy, as seen on ubiquitous storefront signs. However, some offices are apparently doing away with one of those stipulations.

Fortune reports that Silicon Valley companies have started to embrace a no-shoes approach, citing two AI companies that have ditched footwear in the office. Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that the trend has leapt across the pond, as U.K. companies are going shoeless, too.

“Offices are, by their very nature, stressful environments,” skincare company startup founder Natalie James tells The Guardian. “If a little thing like taking off your shoes makes you feel more comfortable – and thus be more creative – then that’s a no-brainer.”

James adds that her company requires that employees still wear socks, and socks that are clean and intact. Workers also need to put their shoes back on when entering the kitchen or bathroom and going outside.

Whether you think this is a good idea for workplaces, hopefully we can all agree that everyone should keep their shoes on when on an airplane.