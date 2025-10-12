This little piggy found a new home after jumping off a truck

We don’t remember this part of the “This Little Piggy” nursery rhyme.

Instead of going wee, wee, wee all the way home, one particular adventurous oinker jumped off a moving truck, and is now in the care of Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control in Iowa.

“This brave little piglet, we’re calling Peppa, decided she was destined for hogging the spotlight and made a daring leap off a truck on Highway 100,” Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control shares in a Facebook post.

“She’s got a few bruises and some road rash, but otherwise she’s doing sow well,” the punny post continues. “Today she enjoyed what is likely her very first taste of grass (and lots of staff cuddles, of course).”

The post notes that Peppa will not be available for adoption, so it appears she’s found her forever home for her to wee, wee, wee all the way back to in the future.