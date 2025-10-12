You’ll bear-ly miss your stolen packages

In addition to doing you-know-what in the woods, bears apparently also have a proclivity for stealing packages off of stoops.

The Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife has posted a reminder to residents of this fact, along with a Facebook video of a bear running away with a newly acquired parcel.

“Friendly reminder that if you order DoorDash, Uber Eats, or other food delivery services, please be sure to pick it up right away,” the post reads. “Porch pirates come in all forms, including furry and four-legged.”

“Black bears are common throughout most of Washington, including suburban areas and in greenbelts near cities and towns,” it continues. “When preparing for hibernation in the fall and after waking in the spring, they look for high-calorie, easy-to-find food sources.”

Sadly for the bear in the video, what they thought might have been food was actually a package containing a sweater.

“But if bears get used to finding high-calorie food in an area, they will keep coming back,” the post concludes. “The best way to encourage them to move along and focus on natural food sources is by removing potential attractants.”