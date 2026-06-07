After a holiday weekend hit-and-run, it’s Sergeant Eats to the rescue

Over Memorial Day weekend, an Uber Eats delivery in Port St. Lucie, Florida, went spectacularly wrong.

Not only did the customer not get their Chinese food as expected, security cameras revealed the delivery driver also backed into the hungry consumer’s car.

Once the Port St. Lucie Police got involved, things got straightened out pretty quickly.

Twenty-five-year-old Suz Delmas was cooperative, even though she was given a criminal citation for the hit-and-run.

The police department later launched the first Sergeant Eats delivery, with a patrol sergeant personally making the late delivery to the Uber customer.