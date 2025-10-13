10/12 Sports Brief

Mahomes leads the Chiefs to a 30-17 victory over Lions, and a fistfight erupts at the finish

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-17 victory over the ailing Detroit Lions. Sunday night’s game ended with a fistfight among players. Mahomes tried to give Brian Branch a high-five after the final whistle, and the Lions safety walked right by him. Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took umbrage and had words with Branch, who delivered a punch to set off the brief melee. Marquise Brown had two touchdown receptions and Xavier Worthy had another for the Chiefs, who evened their record at 3-3. The Lions fell to 4-2.

Brian Branch and the Lions end a frustrating loss at Kansas City with postgame fisticuffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had a tough night against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. And it didn’t get much better after the final whistle in the 30-17 defeat. Brian Branch’s punch to JuJu Smith-Schuster sparked a brief fight among players, and it could very well earn the Detroit safety a hefty fine and a suspension. The fracas came after the Chiefs had shut down the NFL’s highest-scoring offense and moved the ball with ease against the Detroit defense in a game that snapped the Lions’ four-game winning streak.

Penn State fires coach James Franklin amid midseason free fall in a lost season

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — James Franklin is out at Penn State. The school fired the longtime football coach Sunday, less than 24 hours after a 22-21 home loss to Northwestern. Terry Smith will serve as the interim head coach for the rest of the season. The Nittany Lions began the year with hopes of winning a national title. Those hopes evaporated by early October amid a string of losses. Penn State, which reached the CFP semifinal 10 months ago, lost at home to Oregon in overtime in late September. A road loss at UCLA followed.

No. 3 Indiana has its highest ranking ever in AP Top 25, Texas, USC back in the rankings

Indiana has climbed to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll, marking its highest ranking ever. This comes after a 10-point win at Oregon. Ohio State and Miami remain the top two teams. Texas A&M and Mississippi have swapped places. Oklahoma dropped to No. 14 following a loss to Texas. The No. 21 Longhorns are back in the Top 25 after a one-week absence. Five teams dropped out of the ratings in the biggest turnover since seven fell out in an October poll in 2022.

49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner out for season following severe right ankle injury

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Four-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner will need season-ending surgery after he was sidelined by a severe ankle injury during San Francisco’s loss to Tampa Bay. Warner’s right ankle dislocated and broke when players fell into him. Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed the injury after the 30-19 defeat. The entire 49ers sideline came onto the field to support Warner before he left with an air cast. Despite numerous injuries, including missing key players like quarterback Brock Purdy, the 49ers are 4-2 and tied for first in the NFC West. Warner has been a consistent All-Pro and Pro Bowl selection.

Tears of triumph: Denny Hamlin wins emotional race in Las Vegas, secures championship spot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Denny Hamlin became the first driver to lock up a spot in NASCAR’s championship-deciding finale, winning Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for his career-goal 60th Cup Series triumph. Hamlin, considered the best driver in NASCAR history to never win a Cup title, is back in the winner-take-all title race for the first time since 2021. The winningest driver in Joe Gibbs Racing history is tied for 10th on NASCAR’s career victories list with Kevin Harvick. Hamlin was emotional two weeks ago when he failed to win at Kansas Speedway in a victory he hoped to dedicate to his ailing father. He made good on it at Las Vegas. Kyle Larson was second.

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage says his family has been subject to abuse

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto rookie Trey Yesavage says his family has faced abuse since his impressive postseason debut against the New York Yankees. He spoke out before the AL Championship Series opener against Seattle, expressing sadness his loved ones are being targeted for his on-field performances. Yesavage, who is set to start Game 2 on Monday, declined to answer follow-up questions. Blue Jays manager John Schneider commended him for addressing the issue. Yesavage set a Blue Jays postseason record by striking out 11 Yankees in 5 1/3 hitless innings in the AL Division Series.

Ex-NFL QB Mark Sanchez released from custody a week after parking fight arrest and stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Former NFL quarterback and sports analyst Mark Sanchez has been released from custody, about a week after police said he was stabbed during a fight with a truck driver in Indiana. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Sanchez’s release on Sunday. He faces a felony battery charge and several misdemeanor charges for what prosecutors have said was a fight over parking. Police say Sanchez was hospitalized with stab wounds to his upper right torso. Sanchez was in Indianapolis for Fox’s coverage of a game between the Colts and the Las Vegas Raiders. A defense attorney for Sanchez didn’t immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment.

Lindgren makes 35 saves as Capitals edge Rangers 1-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Beauvillier scored in the second period, Charlie Lindgren stopped 35 shots, and the Washington Capitals beat the New York Rangers 1-0. Beauvillier’s tip-in of a shot by Alex Ovechkin with 6:13 left in the middle period beat Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick and held up as the Capitals won for the second time in two nights. Washington defeated the Islanders 4-2 on Saturday at UBS Arena. It was the 10th career shutout for Lindgren, making his first start this season. The 39-year-old Quick also was making his season debut after Igor Shesterkin won two of the Rangers first three games. He made 20 saves.