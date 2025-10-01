Was there a sale at the ridiculous outfits to commit crimes store?

When committing a crime, conventional wisdom would suggest that you wear nondescript clothing so as to not be personally memorable to any victims or witnesses. It appears that Xavier Rhodes did not adhere to that wisdom.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by ABC News, Rhodes is accused of attacking and robbing victim Eli Jordan Walker in downtown Nashville while wearing a gorilla suit.

The affidavit also alleges that Rhodes was joined by an accomplice, Sherrod Robinson. Robinson was wearing a Hawaiian shirt, which, while probably not more memorable than a gorilla suit, is still a pretty splashy choice.

Rhodes and Robinson are being held in lieu of $15,000 bond. The fashion police have yet to issue any charges.