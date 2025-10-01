Why does that cow have stripes? For science!

Sure, a Nobel Prize is cool, but what about an Ig Nobel Prize?

The lighthearted counterpart to the prestigious Swedish award honors “achievements so surprising that they make people LAUGH, then THINK.”

“The prizes are intended to celebrate the unusual, honor the imaginative — and spur people’s interest in science, medicine, and technology,” the Ig Nobel Prize website says.

The 2025 ceremony was held Thursday, and the winners included a study on “whether cows painted with zebra-like striping can avoid being bitten by flies” and “the extent to which a certain kind of lizard chooses to eat certain kinds of pizza.”

Ms. Frizzle would be proud.