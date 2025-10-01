Department of Reptiles? Alligator found swimming around DC

This alligator wants your vote.

According to NBC4, a small alligator was spotted in the Washington Channel in D.C.’s Southwest Waterfront neighborhood.

Resident Phoenix Norwood had spotted the reptile after the dockmaster sent out an alert regarding its presence. Norwood was able to haul it in from the water.

“I took the net, scooped him up, and then I kind of twisted the net and held it down to the ground until the authorities arrived,” Norwood says.

“Catching an alligator, that’s a rite of passage in Florida, but in the District? Not so much,” he adds. “You got your lawyers, your politicians, but alligator wranglers? Not exactly.”

The gator is being transferred to a Pennsylvania animal sanctuary, according to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.