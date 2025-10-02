10/01 Sports Brief

PSG sinks Barcelona with late winner in the Champions League and Man City held by Monaco

Goncalo Ramos struck a 90th-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Barcelona 2-1 in the Champions League. Defending champion PSG trailed 1-0 but even without its star trio of forwards Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, the French giant had enough to make it two wins from two in its title defense. Manchester City had to settle for a 2-2 draw with Monaco after Eric Dier scored a 90th-minute penalty for the hosts. Villarreal and Juventus also ended 2-2 after Renato Veiga’s late equalizer. Arsenal beat Olympiakos 2-0.

Buster Posey doesn’t consider former manager Bruce Bochy a candidate to fill San Francisco’s vacancy

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants executive Buster Posey doesn’t consider his former manager Bruce Bochy a candidate to fill the vacant position again for San Francisco. Posey, the club’s president of baseball operations, says he spoke to Bochy a couple of days ago and mentioned there could be a position for the 70-year-old in the organization — just not the managerial job. The Giants fired Bob Melvin on Monday after his second season ended 81-81 as the club missed the playoffs for a fourth straight year. The Texas Rangers announced a mutual parting with Bochy later that day after three seasons.

FIFA VP pushes back on Trump comments about moving World Cup games from ‘dangerous’ cities

LONDON (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump has been reminded that FIFA and not government ultimately decides which cities will host World Cup games. Trump suggested last week he could declare cities “not safe” for the 104-game soccer tournament that the U.S., Canada and Mexico co-host next summer. That would alter a detailed hosting plan FIFA confirmed in 2022 that includes New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. FIFA would face logistical and legal issues to change before the June 11 kickoff. FIFA’s vice president from Canada Victor Montagliani says in London “it’s FIFA’s tournament, FIFA’s jurisdiction, FIFA makes those decisions.”

Rookie Dillon Gabriel selected as Browns starting QB after Joe Flacco is benched

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Dillon Gabriel will get his first NFL start on Sunday when the Cleveland Browns face the Minnesota Vikings in London. The Browns are benching Joe Flacco after he struggled to lead the offense in the first four games. Cleveland is 1-3 and ranked next-to-last in scoring, averaging 14 points per game. The team has scored 17 points or fewer in nine straight games. Gabriel will be the fifth different starting QB in 10 games. Gabriel was selected in the third round of April’s draft. He has seen action in two games and has completed three of four passes for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Napheesa Collier slammed the WNBA’s leadership. Here’s why that matters

Napheesa Collier, a Minnesota Lynx player and vice president of the WNBA players union, is preparing for tense negotiations with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. The talks aim to reach a new collective bargaining agreement by Oct. 31. Players across the league, including MVP A’ja Wilson, support Collier’s recent criticism of the WNBA and its leadership. The negotiations could impact free agency, with nearly every player not on a rookie contract becoming a free agent this offseason.

Once Heisman front-runners, QBs Arch Manning and DJ Lagway have become SEC disappointments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Texas’ Arch Manning and Florida’s DJ Lagway opened the season as Heisman Trophy hopefuls. Some even considered them front-runners. The highly touted quarterbacks with TV commercials, endorsement deals and probably as much name, image and likeness money as anyone in college were supposed to be the next great ones at their schools. But a month into the season, Manning and Lagway are two of the most disappointing players in the Southeastern Conference. Manning and Lagway will share the spotlight Saturday when the ninth-ranked Longhorns open SEC play at reeling Florida in the Swamp.

Brian Snitker, who managed Braves to 2021 World Series title, won’t return to dugout next season

ATLANTA (AP) — Brian Snitker, who managed the Atlanta Braves to the 2021 World Series championship as the highlight of almost a half-century with the organization, will not return to the dugout next season. The Braves have announced that the 69-year-old Snitker will move to an advisory role and will be inducted into the team’s hall of fame next year. Snitker has been with the organization for 49 years as a long-time minor league manager, major league coach and finally major league manager. Snitker led Atlanta to 811 wins, six NL East division titles and the the 2021 World Series championship in his 10 seasons as manager.

Akie Iwai shoots 8-under 64 at Hoakalei to lead LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship

HONOLULU (AP) — Akie Iwai shot an 8-under 64 in calm morning conditions Wednesday at Hoakalei Country Club to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship. She played alongside twin sister Chisato. The 23-year-old Japanese sisters have each won this year as tour rookies. Chisato broke through at Mayakoba in Mexico in May, and Akie won the Portland Classic in August. On Wednesday, Akie birdied three of the first four holes. Then, after making six birdies in a nine-hole span, she closed with a bogey. Chisati opened with a 70. Fellow Japanese player Nasa Hataoka was a stroke at back at 65 with Gabriela Ruffels and Peiyun Chien. Defending champion A Lim Kim had a 66, the best round of the afternoon session.