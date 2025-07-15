Racehorse turns highway into own personal race track

A New Jersey highway had a lot more horsepower than anticipated thanks to an escaped racehorse.

According to the Asbury Park Press, a thoroughbred named Hawkstone got loose from the Monmouth Park Racetrack, and ran through an open stable gate and into the frenzied traffic of Route 36.

“I just happen to look over on the other side [of the highway] … and I see a cop holding up traffic and a truck on the shoulder, and I just happen to see a horse running, trotting down 36,” says witness Michael Monahan.

Hawkstone was eventually caught and is fine, the horse’s trainer says. Though perhaps his skill set is better suited for the NASCAR track.