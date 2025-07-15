This cheese is dairy expensive

July 15, 2025 GNCadm1n Oddities Comments Off on This cheese is dairy expensive

If you’re looking to impress guests at your house party, perhaps consider serving five-figures’ worth of cheese?

Guinness World Records has officially crowned the “most expensive cheese sold at auction,” which went for about $42,000 during a 2024 event in Spain. 

The cheese was sold after winning best-in-show at a famed Spanish cheese competition. It was created by the Ángel Díaz Herrero cheese factory, and the winning bidder was the owner of the El Llagar de Colloto restaurant. 

That’s a lot of cheddar to spend on cheese.