This cheese is dairy expensive

If you’re looking to impress guests at your house party, perhaps consider serving five-figures’ worth of cheese?

Guinness World Records has officially crowned the “most expensive cheese sold at auction,” which went for about $42,000 during a 2024 event in Spain.

The cheese was sold after winning best-in-show at a famed Spanish cheese competition. It was created by the Ángel Díaz Herrero cheese factory, and the winning bidder was the owner of the El Llagar de Colloto restaurant.

That’s a lot of cheddar to spend on cheese.