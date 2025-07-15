Pack más: Teenager boards flight with 200 tortillas in carry-on

TSA stands for the Transportation Security Administration, but for one flyer, it stood for Tortillas in Suitcases Allowed.

As USA Today reports, a teenager named Anna Jones successfully packed a carry-on bag with 200 tortillas, brought it through the security checkpoint and onto the plane for a flight from Austin, Texas.

“All these people and no one knows I have 200 HEB tortillas in my backpack,” Jones wrote alongside a now-viral TikTok.

H-E-B is a regional chain local to Texas and Mexico, which means Jones can’t get H-E-B tortillas in her home state of Tennessee. Upon visiting her father in Austin, she decided to stock up on tortillas and bring them home to her family of six.

“We bring them home, and we can freeze them, and we just use them until they run out,” Jones tells USA Today. “They normally last about two months.”

As for whether traveling with 200 tortillas raised any eyebrows at security, Jones says she “just went on through.”

“Nothing happened,” Jones says. “It was pretty obvious that it was tortillas. This is kind of normal for them, I guess.”