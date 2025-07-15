Cheez-It confirms gluten-free crackers coming to store shelves

Cheez-It officially confirmed social media rumors this week, announcing the brand’s first-ever gluten-free crackers will hit shelves in 2026.

The brand confirmed to ABC’s Good Morning America that the new gluten-free recipe will be available next year.

“We’ve been hearing from fans who have had to transition to a gluten-free diet, as well as fans who have never been able to snack on Cheez-It for many years,” a representative for Cheez-It said in an emailed statement. “We’ve been hard at work to make sure we had the best recipe and process to bring the same iconic, cheesy, crunchy, salty, delicious flavor Cheez-It fans crave to those who have missed us.”

The newest recipe is safe for people with celiac disease as a Gluten-Free Certified Organization, or GFCO, certified product.

While the final details are still baking, a representative for Cheez-It suggested people keep an eye on the brand’s social channels for more information on availability.

Gluten-free Original Cheez-It crackers will be available at retailers nationwide.