Castellanos, Durán and Sheets homer as Padres beat Mariners 7-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a three-run homer, Rodolfo Durán went deep for his first career hit, and Gavin Sheets also connected in the San Diego Padres’ 7-4 win over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday.

Walker Buehler (3-2) allowed two runs in five innings as San Diego improved to 5-0 this season against its West Coast rival. The Padres clinched the season series on Friday to secure the Vedder Cup, named after Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, who has ties to both cities.

Durán, a 28-year-old catcher who spent 11 seasons in the minors, hit a two-run shot in the seventh to end a rough night for Logan Gilbert (2-4). In the ninth, Durán hit a deep fly to center and Julio Rodríguez made a leaping catch above the wall to deny the rookie a second homer.

Sheets hit a solo shot in the second inning. After an RBI grounder by Miguel Andujar in the fourth, Castellanos drove one out to center for his third homer of the season to make it 5-0.

Gilbert struck out five batters to reach 941 for his career, moving into fifth on the Mariners’ career list. He allowed seven runs on five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

J.P. Crawford homered for Seattle, and Cole Young drove in two runs.

Five relievers followed Buehler, with Jeremiah Estrada working the ninth for his first save.

Up next

RHP Lucas Giolito will make his season debut for the Padres while RHP George Kirby (5-2, 2.84 ERA) starts for the Mariners as San Diego seeks a season sweep on Sunday.

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