5/16 Sports Brief

Alex Smalley grabs a 2-shot lead in a PGA Championship that’s up for grabs

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — Alex Smalley has a two-shot lead in the PGA Championship. But this major remains up for grabs. Smalley made three birdies over his last four holes for a 68. That avoids what would have the largest logjam in major championship history. But he can’t shake a who’s who of stars right behind him. Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg are among five players one behind. Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed are two back. Scottie Scheffler had a cold putter that leaves him five behind. So wild was this day that 14 players had at least a share of the lead at one point.

Aaron Rodgers agrees to a 1-year deal to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, AP sources say

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is running it back with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that the four-time NFL MVP agreed to a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh on Saturday. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The 42-year-old Rodgers guided Pittsburgh to an AFC North title last year, throwing for 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Now he’s back for his 22nd and perhaps final season. Rodgers reunites with former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, hired to lead the Steelers in January after Mike Tomlin stepped down.

Ronda Rousey stops Gina Carano with an armbar 17 seconds into their double comeback bout

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Ronda Rousey stopped Gina Carano with her signature armbar just 17 seconds into the iconic fighters’ mixed martial arts comeback bout. The 39-year-old Rousey ended a 9 1/2-year absence from MMA when she took the cage with the 44-year-old Carano, who hadn’t fought in 17 years since 2009. Rousey wasted absolutely no time when the cage door finally close, charging and tackling Carano an instant after the opening bell. Rousey quickly moved into position and applied her famous finishing move, wrenching Carano’s arm as the fight was stopped. This improbable double comeback bout united two of the most important fighters from MMA’s past two decades.

Napoleon Solo holds off Iron Honor by 1 1/4 lengths to win the Preakness at Laurel Park

LAUREL, Md. (AP) — Napoleon Solo has held off Iron Honor in the stretch to win the Preakness Stakes, rebounding from a pair of fifth-place showings for his first victory of the year. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo was held out of the race, leaving a wide-open field of 14 horses to contest the middle jewel of the Triple Crown. The Preakness was held at Laurel Park this year because Pimlico in Baltimore is being rebuilt. Taj Mahal was the top choice at 9-2 — the longest odds for a Preakness favorite since the race moved to its current distance of 1 3/16 miles in 1925. Napoleon Solo went off at 7-1.

Sabres rally to beat the Canadiens 8-3 to force Game 7

MONTREAL (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 18 saves after starter Alex Lyon stopped only one of the four shots he faced, and the Buffalo Sabres roared back to beat the Montreal Canadiens 8-3 on Saturday night and force a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. The winner Monday night in Buffalo will face Carolina for the conference title and a chance to play for the Stanley Cup. The Sabres came back after trailing 3-1 midway through the first period. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and four assists, Jack Quinn scored twice and added an assist and Tage Thompson had three assists and an empty-net goal. Zach Benson and Jack Quinn each had a goal and an assist and Konsta Helenius and Zach Metsa also scored.

Shohei Ohtani getting on track with season-high 5 RBIs in Dodgers’ rout of Angels

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani had a season-high five RBIs during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 15-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani went 2 for 4 with two walks and two runs, including a Little League home run in the eighth inning Saturday night. Ohtani has three extra-base hits in the first two games of the Freeway Series against his former team after struggling to generate power to start May. It was Ohtani’s first game with five RBIs since June 22, 2025.

Blake Snell set for surgery to remove loose bodies from elbow. Dodgers expect him back this season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Blake Snell will undergo surgery to remove loose bodies from his left elbow, and the Los Angeles Dodgers expect the two-time Cy Young Award winner to return this season. Snell made his season debut last weekend, giving up four earned runs in three innings after missing the start of the season with left shoulder fatigue and inflammation. The left-hander was scratched from his scheduled start on Friday against the Los Angeles Angels. The surgery is scheduled for Tuesday. Manager Dave Roberts says the team is encouraged about the possibility that Snell will recover quickly.

Fernandes ties assist record and another VAR controversy as Man United beat Forest

Bruno Fernandes has grabbed his record-tying 20th assist of the Premier League season to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a match featuring another VAR controversy. Bryan Mbeumo’s 76th-minute goal proved to be decisive and was set up by Fernandes, who moved equal with Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20) for most assists in a single Premier League campaign. United went in front for the second time in the game when Matheus Cunha stroked home in the 55th minute after Mbeumo controlled the ball using his outstretched arm before having a shot blocked. The goal was awarded by the on-field referee and he stuck to his decision after a review, judging the contact accidental.

Xabi Alonso hired by Chelsea on 4-year deal in return to coaching after Real Madrid disappointment

Chelsea has hired Xabi Alonso as its latest manager on a four-year deal, with the former Real Madrid coach set to take over on July 1. Alonso replaces Liam Rosenior, who was fired last month, and will become the fifth permanent coach appointed by Chelsea’s American owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital since they bought the club in 2022. Alonso lasted eight months at Madrid before leaving the club by mutual consent in January after poor results and widespread media reports that he lost control of the locker room. Before that, he was at Bayer Leverkusen, which he led to the German title and an unbeaten domestic season.

Weaver escapes bases-loaded jam against former team, Mets beat Yankees 6-3 to even Subway Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Luke Weaver escaped a seventh-inning, bases-loaded, no-outs jam when he entered to face his former team for the first time, and the New York Mets beat the Yankees 6-3 to even their weekend Subway Series at one game apiece. Mark Vientos had three RBIs and Juan Soto two hits and two walks as the Mets won for the fourth time in five games. The Mets led 5-3 when Weaver entered with the bases loaded in the seventh. He struck out Amed Rosario and Trent Grisham on changeups, then got Anthony Volpe to ground into an inning-ending forceout.