This little guy can bear-ly stay awake

A black bear in Florida is getting a head start on hibernation.

The Naples Police Department came across a napping bear that conked out on the floor of a condo lobby that was under construction.

“He took a swim in the Gulf earlier and obviously tired himself out!” the Naples PD writes in an Instagram post, adding, “Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission responded and trapped the bear without incident.”

We contend that answering emails is just as tiring as taking a swim and would like a midday nap, as well.