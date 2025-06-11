Nutritionists hate this: 102-year-old woman credits Dr. Pepper & Cheetos for long life

The secret to a long life is apparently the diet of a cash-strapped college student.

102-year-old Wilma Bennett of Henderson, Texas, tells CBS19 that she’s stayed kicking for over a century thanks to drinking Dr. Pepper and eating bags of Cheetos.

“You have to have both,” Bennett shares.

However, Bennett’s granddaughter Lisa Davidson isn’t buying her grandmother’s story.

“She lived on a ranch and ate good vegetables out of the garden and beef that they grew themselves,” Davidson says. “Her and my grandpa had a great relationship and a great time on the ranch, there was just family, love, support and church.”

Maybe Davidson is referring to the church of Chester Cheetah.