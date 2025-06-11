The world’s oldest restaurant faces a challenge from another Madrid tavern that says its even older

MADRID (AP) — In the heart of Spain’s capital, the famous Sobrino de Botín restaurant proudly holds the title of being the world’s oldest restaurant. It opened its doors in 1725, having survived Napoleonic invasions, civil war and the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, it welcomes droves of eager tourists in Madrid every day. But a half-hour away, a small family-run restaurant says that it was founded 23 years before Botín, in 1702. Casa Pedro’s owners are combing through local archives to prove what’s asserted on their sugar packets and in their logo, and say they’re getting close.