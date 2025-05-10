NBA Playoffs Saturday

Donovan Mitchell scores 43 and Cavaliers beat the Pacers 126-104 to cut series deficit to 2-1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 43 points and nine rebounds, and the finally full-strength Cleveland Cavaliers beat Indiana 126-104 on Friday night to cut the Pacers’ lead to 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The road team has won all three games in the series, and the Pacers will have another chance to break that trend Sunday in Game 4. With NBA Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley, All-Star guard Darius Garland and key backup De’Andre Hunter all suited up, Mitchell got the support he needed. Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 23 points.

Murray and Porter lead the Nuggets to a 113-104 bounce-back win over the Thunder

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 27 points and Michael Porter Jr. bounced back with 21 clutch points, leading the Denver Nuggets past the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder 113-104 in overtime Friday night for a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series. Nikola Jokic added 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon had 22 points for the Nuggets. They led by no more than two points in regulation but went on an 11-2 run in the extra period. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a tough night for Thunder, missing 15 of 22 shots, going 1 for 6 from deep and finishing with 18 points. Jalen Williams led OKC with 32 points. Game 4 is Sunday at Ball Arena.

Gilgeous-Alexander hears taunts at end, smiles through them as Thunder fall 113-104 in OT to Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t sulk over his off night. He didn’t hang his head, either, after the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder lost to the Denver Nuggets for the second time in three games. He just smiled. And as some fans in the Ball Arena crowd taunted him while he left court following the 113-104 loss in overtime, his smile, like his resolve, only grew. The Thunder were coming off a 43-point win in Game 2 where everything seemed so easy. This game was a grind, especially in overtime where they were outscored 11-2. The Thunder trail 2-1 in the second-round series heading into Game 4 on Sunday at Ball Arena.