5/09 Sports Brief

Oh Ohtani! Dodgers star hits 3-run homer in late rally in 14-11 victory over Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Dodgers and Diamondbacks played one of the wildest games of the season in the desert, combining for 25 runs, 26 hits, two blown leads of at least three runs and six homers. It all came down to Shohei Ohtani. One of two players to win MVP in both leagues, Ohtani came to the plate in the ninth after the Dodgers rallied with three runs to tie it at 11. Ryan Thompson entered the game to face Ohtani with runners on first and second. Thompson got ahead of Ohtani 1-2, but left a breaking ball on the inside corner. Ohtani turned on it quickly and sent it into the seats in right for his 12th homer of the season.

Jasson Dominguez becomes youngest Yankees player with a 3-homer game

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jasson Dominguez homered three times for the New York Yankees against the Athletics in by far the most prolific game of his career. Dominguez came into the game with two homers on the season and eight in 191 career at-bats since making his debut in the majors in 2023. He connected for a solo shot in the third inning against Osvaldo Bido, a solo shot against Hogan Harris in the seventh and then a grand slam in the eighth against Elvis Alvarado.

Marchand scores in OT, Panthers top Maple Leafs 5-4 to cut series deficit to 2-1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brad Marchand scored on a deflected shot at 15:27 of overtime and the Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Friday night to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference semifinal series to 2-1. Aleksander Barkov, Sam Reinhart, Carter Verhaeghe and Jonah Gadjovich scored for Florida, which got 27 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky. Evan Rodrigues had two assists for the Panthers. They are 13-2 in their last 15 playoff overtime games. John Tavares scored twice, and Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly also scored for the Maple Leafs. Joseph Woll stopped 32 shots. Game 4 will be in Sunrise on Sunday night.

Connor Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets beat Stars 4-0 in Game 2 to tie series

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Friday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference second-round series. Hellebuyck had his fourth career playoff shutout to help the regular-season champion Jets rebound from a 3-2 loss Wednesday night. Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers scored early goals and Adam Lowry made it 3-0 midway through the second period. Ehlers added an empty-netter with 3:40 remaining. Game 3 is Sunday in Dallas. Jake Oettinger stopped 21 shots for Dallas.

Shedeur Sanders takes the field for the first time as the Browns begin their rookie minicamp

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Shedeur Sanders began the process Friday of trying to show he can be a factor in the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition. Sanders took the field for his first practice as the Browns opened a two-day rookie minicamp. He got the same amount of snaps as third-round pick Dillon Gabriel during the 90-minute practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski said both quarterbacks did a nice job.

Timberwolves say fan ejected for conduct toward Draymond Green at Thursday’s playoff game

The Minnesota Timberwolves say they are investigating if a fan directed racially charged comments toward Golden State’s Draymond Green during the fourth quarter of a playoff game between the teams on Thursday. The incident preceded Green making a brief postgame statement saying he has grown tired of what he believes is the perception of him being an “angry Black man.” The Timberwolves say a fan was ejected following an incident with Green. The Timberwolves did not detail what happened, other than the fan violated “the NBA Fan Code of Conduct.” Green got his fifth technical foul of these playoffs earlier in Thursday’s game.

Red Sox owner John Henry flies to Kansas City to meet with disgruntled slugger Rafael Devers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rafael Devers has made his feelings known. And now Boston Red Sox owner John Henry has shared his opinions with the disgruntled slugger. A day after Devers told reporters about his refusal to play first base, Henry, team president Sam Kennedy and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow flew to Kansas City on Friday to meet with Devers and manager Alex Cora. Boston has an opening at first base after Triston Casas ruptured his left knee tendon and had season-ending surgery. Red Sox management approached Devers about filling in at first, and Devers declined. Devers was moved from third base to designated hitter this spring.