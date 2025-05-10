Addison Barger has 3 doubles to help the Blue Jays beat the Mariners 6-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Addison Barger doubled three times and drove in two runs to help the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Friday night.

Barger gave the Blue Jays an early advantage with a two-run double in the first inning. He then scored a run of his own during a three-run third inning that made it 5-0.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo (3-3) was tagged for five earned runs in five innings.

Barger also flashed a nifty glove at third base when taking a sure double away from Julio Rodriguez in the third inning. Two runners were aboard for Rodriguez.

The Mariners scored the game’s next three runs off starter Kevin Gausman (3-3), and could have tacked on more if not for stranding eight runners on base, including three in the eighth inning. Ultimately, the owners of the best record in the majors since April 7 fell in a rare defeat while the Blue Jays inched closer to .500.

Jeff Hoffman pitched the ninth for his eight save.

Key moment

The Mariners loaded the bases in the eighth inning on a leadoff single by Rodriguez and walks from Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena. All three runners were stranded, though, as Miles Mastrobuoni bounced into a fielder’s choice while both Leody Taveras and Dylan Moore struck out swinging.

Key stat

The Blue Jays improved to 7-12 to the road.

Up next

Seattle right-hander Logan Evans (1-1, 7.20) was set to start Saturday night against right-hander Bowden Francis (2-5, 5.66).

