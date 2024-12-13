Mars smooths over ridge-less candy situation with $2.50 compensation

A customer who was not completely satisfied with his candy bar experience got a few bucks for his trouble.

According to the BBC, Harry Seager, of England, was about to dig into a Mars bar when he saw it missing its signature swirled ridges, leaving only a smooth chocolate shell. Upon posting a photo of the ridge-less bar to social media, where it was derided as “hideous,” Seager reached out to the Mars company.

“The only reason I emailed [Mars] was because I was interested in what might have caused it to happen,” Seager says. “That is all I wanted to know and they kept side-lining that question.”

What Mars did give Seager was £2, which is about $2.50.

“I think £2 is great, it will be two free Mars bars,” Seager says. “Maybe they could have sent me more but I’m not being ungrateful. I think it’s amazing after everything that’s happened that I got the £2 voucher.”

Now if we could only get reimbursed for all the chocolate Nestlé owes us for carving “Kit Kat” into its bars.