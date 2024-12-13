Breaking bovine: Passenger allegedly tries to fly with meth-caked cow pajama onesie

We don’t remember seeing this on Breaking Bad.

An airline passenger has been indicted for allegedly possessing a cow pajama onesie, among other pieces of clothing, that was “caked in methamphetamine,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Central District of California.

Thirty-one-year-old Raj Matharu checked two suitcases ahead of a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney, and when they were X-rayed, law enforcement found clothing inside that was “dried stiff and covered in a white residue,” which then tested positive for meth.

“Drug dealers are continually inventing creative ways of smuggling dangerous narcotics in pursuit of illicit profit – as alleged in the facts of this case,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “In the process, they are poisoning communities throughout the world. Law enforcement is committed to fighting drug trafficking, knowing that every seizure saves lives.”

Mathura is being charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Perhaps he should consider calling Saul.