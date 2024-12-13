Mocha Mousse named Pantone Color of the Year for 2025

Get ready to see a lot of brown next year, because Pantone has named Mocha Mousse their Color of the Year for 2025.

The company describes Mocha Mousse as “an evocative soft brown that transports our senses into the pleasure and deliciousness it inspires,” noting it “nurtures with its suggestion of the delectable quality of cacao, chocolate and coffee, appealing to our desire for comfort.”

“Underpinned by our desire for every day pleasures, Pantone 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence,” Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, shares. “Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, Pantone 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe.”

So, where will the color be turning up? Well, each year, Pantone teams with brands to create products featuring the color and they’ve teamed with such companies as Post-it, Ultrafabrics, Motorola and more. The color will also be featured on the London Eye, starting Thursday at 2 p.m. ET.