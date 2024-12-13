Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty give this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony a different vibe

NEW YORK (AP) — With two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty leading the field, these aren’t your typical Heisman Trophy contenders. Sure, veteran quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel from top-ranked Oregon and Cam Ward of No. 15 Miami are also finalists for college football’s most prestigious award, but the 90th annual ceremony Saturday night offers a fresh flavor this year. To start with, none of the four are from the powerhouse Southeastern Conference, which has produced four of the past five Heisman winners. Jeanty is the first running back even invited to the Heisman party since 2017. Hunter is Colorado’s first finalist in 30 years.