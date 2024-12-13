That’s a lot of dough: $31K worth of pies stolen from British chef

In what sounds like a lie you made up to explain why you were late for Thanksgiving dinner, five figures’ worth of pies were stolen from a van belonging to a Michelin-starred chef.

Tommy Banks, who owns British restaurants including Roots, The Black Swan and The Abbey Inn, shared in an Instagram post that thieves took off with a vehicle that was refrigerating some 2,500 pies.

“There’s like £25,000 worth of stock in the back of this van,” Banks says, which equates to a bit over $31,000.

While Banks encouraged the alleged thieves to “drop the pies off somewhere” so that “we can at least give them to people who need food and they are not wasted,” he later shared in an update that the pies were found “damaged and not refrigerated.”

“Not the ending to this story I was hoping for,” Banks said.

The ending would probably get a little better, though, if the robbers got coal in their stockings this holiday season.