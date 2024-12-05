Who’s the weasel that stole the children’s slippers?

Taking off one’s shoes when entering a home in Japan is customary. Likewise, preschoolers are instructed to remove their shoes and put on a pair of slippers that they store in dedicated cubby boxes overnight.

However, a number of the kids recently entered their preschool and found their slippers had been stolen overnight and scattered around other parts of the school and its garden. It happened once again the following night, according to SoraNews24.

What kind of weasel would commit such a disrespectful act?

Well, investigators set up a surveillance camera to find out, and, sure enough, the culprit returned to the scene of the crime.

The perpetrator of the crime turned out to be an actual Siberian weasel, who most likely stole the slippers to keep its babies warm.

The perp has yet to be caught, but it doesn’t have much to worry about — no charges will be filed since wild animals don’t have criminal culpability.

In the meantime, the school has placed plastic netting over the cubbies to keep the weasel’s paws out of them.