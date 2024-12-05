The sins are real, but the preacher is virtual: Swiss church features AI Jesus in confessional

Artificial intelligence is being used in all sorts of areas these days, and believe it or not, that includes the church.

DW News reports that St. Peter’s Church in Lucerne, Switzerland, has basically outsourced confessions to a hologram Jesus, introducing what they call Deus in Machina, which features a screen with the face of Jesus offering up advice and answering questions in the confessional booth.

But whether people are really getting a personal experience is another story. Before AI Jesus can hear a confession, it warns the confessor, “Do not disclose personal information under any circumstances,” before asking them to press a button to accept the terms, noting they are using it “at your own risk.”

But it seems some people are fans.

“I was surprised, it was so easy,” one worshiper shared, “and though it’s a machine, it gave me so much advice.” She added, “From a Christian point of view I felt taken care of and I walked out really consoled.”

And you don’t have to speak the language to confess your sins to the AI Jesus. It actually speaks 100 languages, so tourists can get absolved of their sins while on vacation.