Oh dear: Deer crashes into gym, does its business in locker room

You’ve heard of a gym rat, but what about a gym deer? Well, one Tennessee gym recently had to deal with just that, and let’s just say the animal was not a welcome member.

Competitive Edge and Fitness in Hermitage recently caught a deer crashing through its front window on its security camera, with video showing the deer running across one of the gym’s treadmills.

The deer then paid a visit to the women’s locker room, where it marked its territory in a very stinky way.

“He took a big dump in there and didn’t even flush,” Mark Johnson, the gym’s owner, wrote on social media, noting the deer spent about two hours in the gym before being removed by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency personnel.