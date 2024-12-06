Dan Campbell’s 4th-down gambles help Lions beat Packers 34-31 and clinch playoffs

DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes, Jake Bates made a 35-yard field goal as time expired and the Detroit Lions clinched a playoff spot with a 34-31 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The NFC-best Lions broke a franchise record with their 11th straight win, including two over the Packers. Detroit coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth down five times, including with 1 yard to go at the Green Bay 21 with 43 seconds left. David Montgomery ran for 7 yards on that play, ensuring the Lions could kick the go-ahead field goal without giving the Packers the ball again.