Wyden and Cassidy Lead Introduction of Legislation To Secure Social Security Benefits and Promote Work

The Work Without Worry Act Ensures Young Adults with Disabilities Can Work Without Jeopardizing Disability Benefits They Are Eligible For

Text of the One-Pager (PDF)

Washington, D.C. – Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La., today introduced legislation to allow Americans with disabilities to work without fear of losing out on higher Social Security benefits.

“Choosing to work is a fulfilling way for any person to build community, support themselves and develop a greater feeling of self,” said Wyden. “The federal government should never prohibit or discourage individuals from working, instead the priority should always be to encourage all Americans to pursue work if they would like to.”

“Everyone should be free to work without worry to secure their own financial future,” said Dr. Cassidy. “Government programs should incentivize Americans to better their lot in life, not discourage them.”

Individuals with a severe medical condition that began before age 22–such as Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, or another form of intellectual disability–may be eligible for a Social Security benefit called the Disabled Adult Child (DAC) benefit. DAC beneficiaries are deemed as dependent on their parents, and the benefit amount is based on their parent’s Social Security contributions and earnings. Recipients are only able to receive their benefits once their parents start receiving their own Social Security benefits, or die.

However, some of these young adults fear that if they try to work before their parents retire or otherwise begin receiving Social Security benefits, they may lose eligibility for DAC benefits in the future. DAC benefits, while modest, are generally more generous than Social Security benefits based on the young adult’s earnings, risking their future financial security.

The Work Without Worry Act would ensure that any past earnings from work – no matter how much – will not prevent an otherwise eligible individual from receiving a Social Security DAC benefit from their parent’s work history. This change would improve the lives of nearly 6,000 individuals with disabilities over the next 10 years. The Chief Actuary of the Social Security Administration previously estimated that this bill would have a negligible impact on the Social Security Trust Funds’ solvency.

Joining Senators Wyden and Cassidy in co-sponsoring the Work Without Worry Act are Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

Endorsing organizations of this legislation include: The Arc, American Association on Health and Disability, American Network of Community Options and Resources (ANCOR), Autism Speaks, Consortium for Constituents with Disabilities (CCD) Social Security Task Force, Easterseals, Inc., Justice in Aging, Lakeshore Foundation, National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC), National Organization of Social Security Claimant Representatives (NOSSCR), Social Security Works, Special Needs Alliance

Read the full one-pager HERE.

Read the text of the bill HERE.

A web version of this release is available HERE.

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