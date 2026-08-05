8/04 Sports Brief

Falcons’ Bijan Robinson agrees to a 3-year extension that makes him the NFL’s top-paid running back

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to a three-year contract extension with Bijan Robinson through the 2030 season that makes the fourth-year player the NFL’s highest-paid running back. Robinson reposted the NFL’s Instagram post detailing the extension on Tuesday morning, writing “God this is for you! Blessings. Love this team and this city!” The extension is worth up to $75 million with incentives, with $51 million guaranteed. The base value of $66.75 million gives Robinson a $22.25 million average per year that makes him the league’s top-paid running back.

Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright lands 4-year, $116 million contract, AP source says

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears right tackle Darnell Wright has agreed to a lucrative contract extension, answering a major question for the team going into the season. The Bears announced the four-year deal on Tuesday. Wright’s $116 million contract includes $93 million guaranteed, according to a person familiar with the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the details had not been announced by either side. Wright was the 10th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Tennessee. He anchored an offensive line that helped the Bears rank third in the NFL in rushing last season.

Tarik Skubal pitches 6 effective innings in Dodgers debut against Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Tarik Skubal has made his Los Angeles Dodgers debut, pitching six effective innings in a 5-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. It was the first start for Skubal since he was acquired in a blockbuster trade with Detroit on Saturday night. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was booed when he was introduced with the starting lineups and once again when he went out to the mound for his first career appearance at Wrigley Field. Skubal surrendered a leadoff homer to Dansby Swanson on his first pitch of the third. He allowed two runs and four hits while throwing 85 pitches, 51 for strikes.

Touted prospect George Lombard Jr. homers for the Yankees in a big major league debut

NEW YORK (AP) — George Lombard Jr. has homered in the fifth inning of his major league debut after being called up by the New York Yankees from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. After grounding out in his first at-bat, Lombard gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead when he drove an 0-2 sweeper from Hunter Dobbins into the left-field seats for a solo shot. That made the 21-year-old Lombard the first Yankees shortstop to homer in his big league debut. He was the 14th player in franchise history to do it and first since Jasson Domínguez connected against Justin Verlander in Houston on Sept. 1, 2023. The group also includes injured captain Aaron Judge and Hall of Famer Yogi Berra.

Baseball’s trade deadline: The Dodgers (and Red Sox?!) are going for it. Is anybody else?

By the time the trade deadline passed, the Dodgers had taken their big swing by landing Tarik Skubal. The Red Sox had thrown caution to the wind, sending prospects every which way to acquire Adley Rutschman and others. Other contenders took a more tepid approach. Milwaukee added right-hander Dustin May. The New York Yankees made a solid pickup in infielder Luis García Jr., but general manager Brian Cashman said they tried for Skubal and Rutschman and didn’t get either. Atlanta was fairly quiet. Detroit and Baltimore became sellers despite being very much in the playoff race.

Former FIFA VP Prince Ali cites ‘blackmail’ by Infantino-led soccer body over unpaid prize money

GENEVA (AP) — Former FIFA vice president Prince Ali bin Al Hussein has criticized the soccer body’s leadership headed by Gianni Infantino describing prize money withheld from his Jordan national team as a kind of blackmail. Prince Ali says the Jordanian federation he leads still hasn’t been paid money due for reaching the final of the FIFA Arab Cup last December in Qatar. The prince says during the World Cup this summer he was told endorsing Infantino would help resolve the issue. Infantino is fighting to save his 11-year presidency amid a backlash to his now-failed plan for selling investors a stake in future World Cup profits.

Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from the Cincinnati Open because of a lingering wrist injury

CINCINNATI (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Cincinnati Open because of a lingering right wrist injury that has sidelined him since April. The No. 2-ranked Spaniard was hoping to return to defend his title in the hard-court tournament, which serves as an important warmup for the U.S. Open. Alcaraz last played at the Barcelona Open, then missed the French Open and Wimbledon. He is entered in the U.S. Open, where he is the defending champion. Recent photos and videos on social media have shown the seven-time Grand Slam winner on the practice courts, so it was thought he would be ready to play in the Cincinnati event that begins Aug. 11.

A new football title chase lies ahead as women’s flag football closes in on NCAA championship status

The NCAA has women’s flag football on the fast track to becoming a championship sport. There could be a national title game as early as spring 2028, before the LA Games, where flag football will make its Olympic debut. More than 120 schools are slated to field a team this academic year. A vote in January by Division I, II, and III officials could cement the sport’s inclusion. Schools are already recruiting and game-planning to build championship rosters. The NFL has thrown its weight behind the sport, sponsoring teams and tournaments, and USA Football is developing players to bring home an Olympic medal.

Cleveland Sirens unveil name and branding for expansion WNBA team

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Sirens introduced their name and branding during an event at Rocket Arena on Tuesday. The WNBA’s 16th team will begin play in 2028. Cleveland was home to one of the league’s original franchises when the WNBA started in 1997, but the Rockers folded in 2003 when owner Gordon Gund could not find a new buyer. Dan Gilbert’s Rock Entertainment Group, which has owned the Cavaliers since 2005, paid a $250 million expansion fee for Cleveland’s return to the WNBA.