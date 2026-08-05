8/04 Washington Primary Election, Klickitat County Results

It was primary election day yesterday in Washington. Under Washington law, the top two finishers in the primary move on to the general election, regardless of party. Here’s how those fall races are shaping up following the first unofficial results at 8:19 last night.

Klickitat County Commissioner Lori Zoller led both of her opponents with 46 percent. Her two opponents split the remaining vote, with Andy Kallinen edging Gene Klejeski 27 percent to 25 percent. Zoller and Kallinen will be on the November ballot.

Klickitat County Sheriff voting was heavily lopsided. Dwayne Matulovich had 57 percent to Tony Warren’s 26 percent and John Bruce’s 15 percent.

In the race for Klickitat PUD commissioner, incumbent Dan Gunkel came in second to Logan Siebert 46 percent to 37 percent, while former Klickitat County Commissioner Dan Christopher drew 16 percent.

And in the only tax item on the ballot, Lyle Fire District #4 residents overwhelmingly approved a $1.15 per thousand levy with adjustments for 9 more years. Recent fires in the area led residents to an 82 percent yes vote.

The next update is not scheduled until 5 pm tonight.

The turnout was a sparse 26 percent, with 4,366 votes cast, out of 16,574 registered voters in the county.

To see all the Klickitat County Results, click here.