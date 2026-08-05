Pac-12, Mountain West conferences finalize settlement over `poaching’ and exit fees

The Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences have finalized a settlement over “poaching” and exit fees. The two conferences announced that all sides have reached final agreements to settle all pending litigation. The statement included Boise State, Colorado State, Utah State and The Board of Trustees of the California State University on behalf of San Diego State and Fresno State. The conferences announced an agreement in principle in May. The Pac-12 and some of new the schools joining the conference filed a lawsuit in California in 2024, claiming the poaching clause the league agreed to when it signed a scheduling agreement for its football teams was invalid. The clause called for payments to the Mountain West for a total of $55 million.