Ontario Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Distributing Narcotics

PORTLAND, Ore.—An Ontario, Oregon, man was sentenced to federal prison last week for distributing methamphetamine.

Cody Bernal Carroll, 31, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison and four years of supervised release.

According to court documents, in January 2023, law enforcement learned Carroll was distributing controlled substances. On February 9, 2023, Carroll sold a half a pound of methamphetamine, and, on February 23, 2023, he sold approximately 50 grams of methamphetamine. Pursuant to a search warrant at Carroll’s residence, investigators seized multiple firearms, including machine guns.

On October 5, 2023, a federal grand jury in Medford returned a three-count indictment charging Carroll with distribution of methamphetamine and felon in possession of a firearm.

On March 10, 2025, Carroll pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford for the District of Oregon made the announcement.

ATF and FBI investigated this case with assistance from the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime Task Force, Ontario Police Department, and Oregon State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa E. LeRitz prosecuted the case.

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