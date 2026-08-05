8/05 Grasshopper Fire Update: 9:55am

8/05 9:55 am

Acres: 3439

Percent Containment: 20%

Personnel: 1,323

Yesterday: Firefighters made significant progress in the northeast, securing the slopover and mopping up while reinforcing new control lines. On the northwest perimeter, the fire reached Bennett Pass and continued around Lookout Mountain as crews strengthened contingency lines north of Flag Point and west above Forest Road 30. Southern containment lines continue to hold as suppression efforts extend eastward. Although the fire remains several miles away, structural task forces completed triage around Mt. Hood Meadows Resort.

Today: The fire’s northwestern edge is projected to move toward Bennett Pass and the Badger Bowl area. A reduction in fire intensity is expected as the fire approaches the Highway 35 corridor, and there are currently no closures to the highway. Hand crews and dozers will continue fire suppression along Forest Roads 45 and 50 east of Highway 35. Structural task forces will continue their triage work on the west side of the fire and as the winds shift crews will assist with burn operations along the northern edge of the fire.

Weather: Winds will be lighter today but remain easterly with hotter, drier conditions. A shift to westerly winds is expected from mid-afternoon to early evening, reducing fire spread potential toward the Highway 35 corridor.

Evacuations: Hood River and Wasco counties have evacuation notices, including Level 3 “Go Now.” Check your location: https://perimetermap.com . Clackamas County has evacuation notices, including Level 1 “Ready.” Check your location: https://www.clackamas.us/clackcoalerts .

Closures: There is a closure area on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place for the fire area. Unauthorized drone (UAS) flights pose serious risks to firefighters. Aerial firefighting is suspended when unauthorized UAS are in the area.

Forest Road 44 south of Forest Road 17 is temporarily closed. A detour is available via Brooks Meadow up to Highway 35.

Air quality: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Shelter: South Wasco County High School, 699 4th St. Maupin, OR 97037. The Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Road in Moro, continues serving as a large-animal shelter.

Fire Restrictions: There is a campfire ban in place on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/fire-restrictions-effect-july-1

8/04 9:51 am

Acres: 34,659

Percent Containment: 19%

Personnel: 1,264

Yesterday: Fire activity increased along the western perimeter near the Pine Creek area, where firefighters, dozers, and aircraft worked together to slow fire spread. A flare up developed near Flag Point toward Bennett Pass, where crews worked diligently to mitigate impacts. Along the southern perimeter, control lines near Badger Creek and Forest Road 27 held through recent weather conditions as firefighters continued securing the area. Crews also engaged a slopover near Forest Road 2720 and are working to tie it into Forest Road 2730 north of the affected area. Oregon State Fire Marshal task forces continued patrolling communities and assessing structures.

Today: Crews will continue efforts in the northwest to address increased fire activity and reinforce contingency features ahead of anticipated weather. Increased fire activity may impact the Highway 35 corridor. Along the southern perimeter, firefighters will expand mop up operations to further secure established lines. Preparations will continue near the Jordan Creek area as crews strengthen holding features on the northern edge. As structural protection resources are reduced, two Oregon State Fire Marshal task forces will return home, while the remaining task force continues community patrols and coordination with local firefighting resources.

Weather: A Red Flag Warning has been issued due to warmer temperatures and strengthening easterly winds. Northern Oregon can expect impacts from widespread smoke due to fires in the north (Washington) as well as Grasshopper Fire.

Evacuations: Both Hood River County andWasco County have issued evacuation levels notices, including Level 3 “Go Now,” in place. View the map and enter your location: https://perimetermap.com .

Closures: There is a closure area on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place for the fire area. Unauthorized drone (UAS) flights pose serious risks to firefighters. Aerial firefighting is suspended when unauthorized UAS are in the area.

Air quality: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Shelter: South Wasco County High School, 699 4th St. Maupin, OR 97037. The Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Road in Moro, continues serving as a large-animal shelter.

Fire Restrictions: There is a campfire ban in place on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/fire-restrictions-effect-july-1

There are also burning and fire restrictions in place across the area. Check your local restrictions: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx

8/03 8:47 am

Acres: 31,571

Percent Containment: 17%

Personnel: 854

Yesterday: Firefighters strengthened control lines and expanded mop up operations along the southern perimeter, advancing up Badger Creek along FR 27 toward Tygh Creek to secure the area. A successful firing operation along the 160 Road and FR27 reduced the potential for fire spread towards the Friend community. As fire activity diminished near Pine Hollow and Sportsman’s Park, two task forces were reassigned to other regional fires, with remaining structural resources focused near Friend Road and Badger Creek Road.

Today: Along the northern edge of the fire, firefighters will continue preparing and strengthening FRs 2720 and 2730 Roads to improve holding features. Crews have been positioned along northwest contingency lines ahead of anticipated east winds early next week. On the southern perimeter, efforts will focus on securing established control lines while expanding mop up operations. As fire conditions improve, the Oregon State Fire Marshal is adjusting structural protection resources. Two task forces will return home today, while three remain assigned to prepare structures and patrol communities.

Weather: Warmer temperatures are expected today, with light, dry easterly winds developing around midday.

Evacuations: Both Hood River County Wasco County have issued evacuation levels notices, including Level 3 “Go Now,” in place. View the map and enter your location: https://perimetermap.com.

Closures: There is a closure area on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place for the fire area. Unauthorized drone (UAS) flights pose serious risks to firefighters. Aerial firefighting is suspended when unauthorized UAS are in the area.

Air quality: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Shelter: South Wasco County High School, 699 4th St. Maupin, OR 97037. The Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Road in Moro, continues serving as a large-animal shelter.

Fire Restrictions: There is a campfire ban in place on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/fire-restrictions-effect-july-1

There are also burning and fire restrictions in place across the area. Check your local restrictions: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx

8/02 8:35 am

Acres: 30,729

Percent Containment: 0%

Personnel: 854

Yesterday: Firefighters made steady progress along the southern perimeter, where control lines held despite increased winds. Air support assisted crews building line around a slopover near Tygh Creek along Forest Road 27, and an overnight spot fire approximately 400 acres northeast of the perimeter was successfully contained. Although firefighters made every effort, the Flag Point Lookout on the northern perimeter was lost. As Red Flag conditions intensified, two structural task forces deployed from The Dalles after the fire crossed Forest Road 27 and a new spot fire was detected. They worked alongside wildland firefighters overnight to secure the area and strengthen containment near Friend.

Today: Crews will continue building control line around the slopover in the northeast, where a break in winds is expected to bring cooler temperatures and provide favorable conditions for firefighting efforts. Along the northern edge of the fire, firefighters will continue strengthening contingency lines ahead of anticipated east winds early next week. In the south, crews will continue securing established control lines while advancing mop up operations. Structural task forces will be working to triage and prep homes on the east side of the fire.

Weather: Cooler temperatures and lighter winds this morning will briefly ease fire weather conditions before gusty northwest winds return this afternoon. A light to moderate east wind event begins tomorrow morning.

Evacuations: Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation levels notices, including Level 3 “Go Now,” in effect. View the map and enter your location: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or . There is a shelter operating at South Wasco CountyHigh School.

Closures: There is a closure area on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place for the fire area. Unauthorized drone (UAS) flights pose serious risks to firefighters. Aerial firefighting is suspended when unauthorized UAS are in the area.

Air quality: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Shelter: South Wasco County High School, 699 4th St. Maupin, OR 97037. The Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Road in Moro, continues serving as a large-animal shelter.

Fire Restrictions: There is a campfire ban in place on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/fire-restrictions-effect-july-1

There are also burning and fire restrictions in place across the area. Check your local restrictions: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx

8/01 9:31 pm

For the most up-to-date information, please use the following resources:

– Grasshopper Fire Updates: https://www.facebook.com/GrasshopperFire/

– Little Buck Fire (Hay Creek Complex) Updates: https://www.facebook.com/HayCreekComplex2026/

– Evacuation Updates and Changes: The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page will be used primarily for these alerts.

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood National Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Acres: 26,308

– Containment: 0%

– Personnel Assigned: 854

– Incident Command: California Interagency Incident Management Team 6 in Unified Command with the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

– Evacuation Levels (Remain Unchanged):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Mount Hood National Forest – Grasshopper Advisory Zone, Zone JB (Jordan Butte), Zone GH (Grasshopper), Zone FR27 (Forest road 27), Zone NF 27, Sportsman Park (SP Zone), Pine Hollow, and Wamic (PHW).

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing (WR), Zone BD1, Badger Creek (BD), Shadybrook Rd (BD), Tygh Valley (TV), Zone FC (Fifteen Mile Creek), and Zone SH (Shell Rock), Zone WRB (White River Basin), Zone BC (BarlowCreek)

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Zone CB (Camp Baldwin), Zone SPA (Sportsman Paradise), Zone RH (Rail Hollow), and Zone JH (J-Hix).

– Closures: A closure order remains in effect for Mount Hood National Forest. Detailed information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire.

– Shelter Locations:

– General Shelter: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037.

– Large Animal Shelter: Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Rd, Moro, OR 97039.

Little Buck Fire (Hay Creek Complex)

– Size: 43,818+ acres

– Containment: 50%

– Evacuation Levels (Remain Unchanged):

– Level 2 (Be Set): Young Life.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, and Clairno.

8/01 11:34 am

Acres: 26,306

Percent Containment: 0%

Personnel: 732

Highlight: A change in weather has prompted a Red Flag Warning

Yesterday: Firefighters worked diligently on the north side of the fire despite intense winds, slowing the fire’s spread toward the lookout near Flag Point. Long stretches of control line have been successfully established along the south. In the evening, members of Unified Command met with community members. Their engagement, questions, and concerns served as a great reminder of the importance of continued fire suppression and containment efforts. Task forces with the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) triaged and prepped structures in and around the fire perimeter.

Today: Operational objectives include mop up efforts along Roads 4810 and 4811 and the Highland Ditch area on the southern portion of the fire. In the Tygh Creek area crews will continue strengthening control lines. In the north, efforts to strengthen contingency lines are underway, with continued preparation along Roads 2720 and 2730 in advance of possible planned burn operations. OSFM task forces will be continuing their triage and structure prep work near the Northeast area of the fire and within the community of Friend.

Weather: A dry weather system is expected to bring strong west winds between 11:00 and 23:00, prompting a Red Flag Warning. Firefighters are reminded to remain situationally aware and closely monitor their surroundings as conditions change throughout the day.

Evacuations: Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation levels notices, including Level 3 “Go Now,” in effect. View the map and enter your location: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or . There is a shelter operating at South Wasco CountyHigh School.

Closures: There is a closure area on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

Fire Restrictions: There is a campfire ban in place on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/fire-restrictions-effect-july-1

There are also burning and fire restrictions in place across the area. Check your local restrictions: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx

Air quality: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Shelter: South Wasco County High School, 699 4th St. Maupin, OR 97037. The Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Road in Moro, continues serving as a large-animal shelter.

7/31 12:00 pm

Acres: 23,672

Percent Containment: 0%

Personnel: 423

Highlight: A community meeting will be held at South Wasco County High School Cafeteria at 6 pm.

Yesterday: Fire resources worked diligently to mop up, improve and strengthen containment lines in all areas

of the Grasshopper Fire. Air resources were utilized to extinguish heat in the Flag Point area. Ground resources

were able to quickly extinguish and secure a slopover that occurred on the southern perimeter.

An Incident Management Team with the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and two task forces from Utah

arrived yesterday and joined the three structural task forces that provided immediate response to the fire. These

resources are committed to protecting homes under threat from the fire and the community at large.

Today: Firefighters will continue improving and securing containment lines along the southern perimeter of the

fire. On the northern edge of the fire, crews are preparing Forest Road 2720 and constructing indirect handline

north towards Flag Point. On the western flank, crews will continue to mop up, patrol and go direct along the

fire’s edge. On the eastern portion of the fire, crews continue to mop up and secure Badger Creek and Tygh

Creek.

OSFM’s Incident Management Team is working in unified command with the California Interagency Incident

Management Team #6. This collaborative approach strengthens decision making, resource coordination, and

communication, allowing for safe, efficient and effective response to this complex incident.

Weather: Mostly sunny, warmer and drier conditions with max temperatures of 78- 90 degrees over the fire

area. Relative humidity 23-28% at higher elevations and 18-23% in the lower elevations. Winds light in

morning and gusting to 10mph on exposed landscapes later in the day.

Evacuations: Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation levels notices, including Level 3 “Go

Now,” in effect. View the map and enter your location: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or. There is a

shelter operating at South Wasco County High School.

Closures: There is a closure area on Mt. Hood National Forest:

https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is in place for the fire area. Unauthorized drone (UAS) flights pose

serious risks to firefighters. Aerial firefighting is suspended when unauthorized UAS are in the area.

Air quality: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Shelter: South Wasco County High School, 699 4th St. Maupin, OR 97037. The Sherman County Fairgrounds,

66147 Lone Rock Road in Moro, continues serving as a large-animal shelter.

7/30 8:20 pm

GRASSHOPPER FIRE COMMUNITY MEETING

Community members are invited to attend a Grasshopper Fire community meeting on Friday, July 31, at 6:00 p.m. at the South Wasco County High School Cafeteria in Maupin.

Incident personnel will provide the latest information on fire activity, suppression efforts, evacuation information, and planned operations, followed by an opportunity for questions.

Please submit questions to: [email protected]

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood National Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 21,126+ acres

– Incident Command: California Interagency Incident Management Team 6 in Unified Command with the Oregon State Fire Marshal.

– Evacuation Levels (Remain Unchanged):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Mount Hood National Forest – Grasshopper Advisory Zone, Zone JB (Jordan Butte), Zone GH (Grasshopper), Zone FR27 (Forest road 27), Zone NF 27, Sportsman Park (SP Zone), Pine Hollow, and Wamic (PHW).

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing (WR), Zone BD1, Badger Creek (BD), Shadybrook Rd (BD), Tygh Valley (TV), Zone FC (Fifteen Mile Creek), and Zone SH (Shell Rock).

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Zone CB (Camp Baldwin), Zone SPA (Sportsman Paradise), Zone RH (Rail Hollow), and Zone JH (J-Hix).

– Closures: A closure order remains in effect for Mount Hood National Forest. Detailed information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire.

– Shelter Locations:

– General Shelter: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037.

– Large Animal Shelter: Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Rd, Moro, OR 97039.

Little Buck Fire (Hay Creek Complex)

– Size: 43,818+ acres

– Containment: 50%

– Evacuation Levels:

– Level 2 (Be Set): Young Life.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, and Clairno.



7/30 12:56 pm

Acres: 21,126

Percent Containment: 0%

Personnel: 373

On Wednesday, firefighters worked to strengthen existing firelines along the fire’s edge that protect the Pine Hollow and Sportsman Park communities. Crews successfully accomplished a firing operation to secure the fire’s edge along Forest Road 27 and crews will continue strengthening and improving those containment lines. Structure protection continues in the communities of Sportsmans Park and Pine Hollow. Firefighters were able to quickly contain several small spot fires that developed on the eastern edge of the fire perimeter.

Today, in the Northwest portion of the fire, crews will identify, construct and prepare indirect handline from Flag Point to the fire’s edge. On the eastern portion of the fire, crews will mop up and secure Badger Creek. Containment lines will be improved along Forest Road 27. On the southern edge, Firefighting resources will secure and strengthen containment lines along the 4810 and 4811 road systems. On the western flank, crews will continue to mop up, patrol and go direct along the fire’s edge. A contingency group has been established to assess and develop a plan for contingency line construction.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 6 is in Unified Command with the Oregon State Fire Marshal managing the Grasshopper Fire. This collaborative approach strengthens decision making, resource coordination, and communication, allowing for safe, efficient and effective response to this complex incident.

Weather: Max temperature in the mid 70’s to mid 80’s. Relative humidity 35-40% at higher elevations and 28-33% in the lower elevations. Winds light in morning and gusting to 12mph on exposed landscapes later in the day.

Evacuations: Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation levels notices, including Level 3 “Go Now,” in effect. View the map and enter your location: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or . There is a shelter operating at Maupin High School.

Closures: There is a closure area on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

Air quality: https://fire.airnow.gov/

7/29 8:47 pm

Please find below the latest wildfire status and evacuation update for Wasco County. For additional information regarding the Grasshopper Fire and the Hay Creek Complex, please refer to the attached documents.

8-Mile Fire

– Size: 532 acres

– Containment: 100%

10-Mile Fire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– Containment: 100%

– 10-Mile Fire Size: 4,834 acres

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres

– Evacuations: All evacuation orders have been lifted.

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood National Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 18,136+ acres

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry, and Oregon State Fire Marshal.

– Evacuation Levels (Remaining Unchanged):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Mount Hood National Forest – Grasshopper Advisory Zone, Zone JB (Jordan Butte), Zone GH (Grasshopper), Zone FR27 (Forest road 27), Zone NF 27, Sportsman Park (SP Zone), Pine Hollow, and Wamic (PHW).

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing (WR), Zone BD1, Badger Creek (BD), Shadybrook Rd (BD), Tygh Valley (TV), Zone FC (Fifteen Mile Creek), and Zone SH (Shell Rock).

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Zone CB (Camp Baldwin), Zone SPA (Sportsman Paradise), Zone RH (Rail Hollow), and Zone JH (J-Hix).

– Closures: A closure order remains in effect for Mount Hood National Forest. Detailed information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire.

– Shelter Locations:

– General Shelter: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037.

– Large Animal Shelter: Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Rd, Moro, OR 97039.

Little Buck Fire (Hay Creek Complex)

– Size: 43,818+ acres

– Containment: 50%

– Evacuation Level Updates (Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 2: Young Life.

– Lowered from Level 2 to Level 1: Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, and Clarno.

– Lifted: The Level 1 zone for Upper Tubs Rd to Cold Camp Rd has been lifted.

7/29 11:46 am

The fire line was tested with wind yesterday. Firefighters successfully held the existing line that directly protects Pine Hollow and Sportsman Park. New line construction was focused on the eastern finger of the fire closest to Pine Hollow. The fire line along Highland Ditch was reinforced with retardant by airtankers prior to the increase in fire behavior. Three hotshot crews worked until midnight, north of Pine Hollow Airport to tie fire line in with work along Forest Road (FR) 27. Aircraft supported suppression efforts throughout the day.

Overnight 5 engines supported the work along the eastern finger and provided patrol on FR 4810. Three Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) task forces continue to provide structure protection for Sportsmans Park and Pine Hollow 24 hours a day. Each task force group has 5 engines.

Today firefighters will continue to complete line on FR 27, working to pinch off the eastern flank of the fire. The completed line along the south side of the fire will begin mop up. Additional scouting for fire line location in the vicinity of FR 2730 is underway.

California Interagency Incident Management Team 6 (CIIMT 6) arrived yesterday and assumed command of the fire at 6:00 a.m. today.

Weather: Max temperature 72-75 at higher elevations and 80-85 near Pine Hollow. Relative humidity 30-35% at higher elevations and 20-25& near Pine Hollow. Winds light in morning and gusting to 25mph on exposed landscapes later in the day.

Evacuations: Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation levels notices, including Level 3 “Go Now,” in effect. View the map and enter your location: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or . There is a shelter operating at Maupin High School.

Closures: There is a closure area on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

Air quality: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Facts:

Acres: 18,136 (as of 10:00 p.m. July 28) Personnel: 231

Engines: 37 Heavy equipment: 21

7/29 10:17 am

From the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

Grasshopper Fire CURRENT (as of 10:20AM) Abbreviation and Evacuation Levels in Wasco County. We encourage you to log on to https://perimetermap.com/ and zoom in on the map. You will be able to see the roads in better detail.

Level 3 (GO NOW)

Level 2 (BE SET)

Level 1 (BE READY)

SP: Sportsman Park

PHW: Pine Hollow and Wamic

NF 27: Forest RD 27

FR 27: FS 2700

JB: Jordan Butte

FC: Fifteenmile Creek

SH: Shell Rock

TV: Tygh Valley

WR: White River

BD: Badger Creek RD/Shadybrook RD area

BD1: Badger Creek Rd

SPA: Sportsmans Paradise

CB: Camp Baldwin

RH: Rail Hollow

JH: J Hix Rd

7/28 8:01 pm

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood National Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 13,611+ acres

– Evacuation Levels:

– Level 3 (Go Now): Mount Hood National Forest – Grasshopper Advisory Zone, Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, Wamic, Zone FR 27, NF 27, and Forest Rd NF 27.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing, Badger Creek, Shadybrook Rd, Tygh Valley, Zone FC (Fifteenmile Creek), Zone SH (Shell Rock), NF 160, NF 190, NF 131, NF 150, NF 120, NF 240, Shell, FR 4421, Camp Friend Rd, Springer Ridge Rd, Shell Rock Rd, and Springer Mill Road.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Forest Rd 27 to Friend Rd; Elliot Rd to Friend Rd to Hwy 197. Zone SPA (Sportsman Paradise), Zone CB (Camp Baldwin), Zone RH (Rail Hollow), Zone JH (J Hix Rd), Rail Hollow Rd, Winslow Rd, Hix Road, Friend Rd to Heberlein Rd, South Valley Road, Sportsman Paradise, Camp Baldwin, NF 120, NF 191, NF 190, NF 160, NF 014, and NF 130.

– Closures: A closure order is in effect for Mount Hood National Forest. Detailed information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire.

– Shelter Locations:

– General Shelter: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037.

– Large Animal Shelter: Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Rd, Moro, OR 97039.

10-Mile Fire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10-Mile Fire: 4,834 acres (100% contained)

– 586 Fire: 191 acres (100% contained). Command has been transferred back to local units.

– Evacuation Level Changes:

– Level 2 lowered to Level 1 (Get Ready): From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 1 (Get Ready) Lifted: From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, and from the Hwy 97/Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– River Closures: The Prineville District Bureau of Land Management has issued a closure order for all BLM lands, launches, access points, and backcountry campsites from the Warm Springs launch at Hwy 26 to the Locked Gate on the Deschutes River Access Road.

Little Buck Fire (Haycreek Complex)

– Size: 36,003+ acres

– Evacuation Level Updates:

– Level 3 lowered to Level 2: Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, Young Life, and Clarno.

– Level 2 lowered to Level 1 (Be Ready): Upper Tubs Rd to Cold Camp Rd.

7/28 12:16 pm

Please find below the latest wildfire status and evacuation update for Wasco County:

* 8-Mile Fire

– Containment: 80%

– Evacuation Zones: None active at this time.

* 10-Mile Fire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10-Mile Fire Size: 4,834 acres

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres

– Responding Units: BLM, ODF, and Ashwood Antelope RFPA.

– Evacuation Level Changes:

– Level 2 lowered to Level 1 (Get Ready): From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 1 (Get Ready) Lifted: From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, and from the Hwy 97/Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– River Closures: The Prineville District Bureau of Land Management has issued a closure order for all BLM lands, launches, access points, and backcountry campsites from the Warm Springs launch at Hwy 26 to the Locked Gate on the Deschutes River Access Road.

* Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood National Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 13,611+ acres

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry, and Oregon State Fire Marshal.

– Evacuation Levels (Remaining Unchanged):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Mount Hood National Forest – Grasshopper Advisory Zone, Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, and Wamic.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing, Badger Creek, Shadybrook Rd, and Tygh Valley.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Forest Rd 27 to Friend Rd; Elliot Rd to Friend Rd to Hwy 197.

– Closures: A closure order is in effect for Mount Hood National Forest. Detailed information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/…/closure-place-grasshopper-fire.

– Shelter Locations:

– General Shelter: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037.

– Large Animal Shelter: Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Rd, Moro, OR 97039.

* Little Buck Fire (Haycreek Complex)

– Size: 36,003+ acres

– Evacuation Level Updates (Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 3 lowered to Level 2: Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, Young Life, and Clarno.

– Level 2 lowered to Level 1 (Be Ready): Upper Tubs Rd to Cold Camp Rd.

7/28 9:00 am

July 28, 2026, Tuesday 9:00 a.m. Grasshopper Fire Update

Active fire behavior continued across the fire yesterday. Areas within the Badger Creek Wilderness observed increased activity due to alignment of the terrain and fuel conditions. Although conditions were challenging, crews were able to successfully establish containment line along the southeast corner of the fire and were able to maintain and secure line along the southern edge of the fire, in particular along Forest Road 4810. Aviation support continues to be a critical asset to the fire with fixed-wing scoopers and helicopters dropping water throughout the day. Overnight, night-shift personnel continued to secure fire line near the fire perimeter and provided support to the Oregon State Fire Marshal taskforces for structure protection.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal has been providing structure protection to the communities of Sportsmans Park and Pine Hollow, and those resources will remain in place as long as needed.

Today, crews and heavy equipment will continue constructing fire line along the west side of the incident. On the southern flank crews will focus on mopping up completed line and scouting opportunities to build contingency line to the west and east. Along the eastern perimeter, personnel will assess options for additional control line construction while maintaining established fire lines to help protect nearby communities.

A complex incident management team is expected to arrive today and will be taking command of the fire in the near future. Complex incident management teams provide the personnel and structure needed to manage the various operational components of a large incident. The team will be formally in-briefed by the existing incident managers and provided time for shadowing to support a seamless transition.

Weather: Forecast for today brings in cooler temperatures at 69-74 degrees, relative humidity minimum 40-45%, and west winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. A warming, drying trend is predicted for the rest of the week. The NW Coordination Center has issued a Fuels and Fire Behavior Advisory which includes the Grasshopper Fire and surrounding areas; https://gacc.nifc.gov/…/Fuels_and_Fire_Behavior…

Evacuations: Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation levels notices, including Level 3 “Go Now,” in effect. View the map and enter your location: https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or. There is a shelter operating at Maupin High School.

Closures: There is a closure area on Mt. Hood National Forest: https://www.fs.usda.gov/…/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

Inciweb: https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident…/ormhf-grasshopper

Air quality: https://fire.airnow.gov/

Facts:

Acres: 13,612 Personnel: 200

Engines: 32 Heavy equipment: 15

email: [email protected]

7/27 12:06 pm

Wasco County wildfire update for the 8 mile Road Fire

Update on the 8-Mile Fire (Eightmile Road area, roughly 5 miles west of Dufur):

According to an official Oregon Department of Forestry update from The Dalles Unit Forester Chase D. Duncan, the fire started on July 24, 2026. It received heavy initial attack from ODF, mutual-aid partners, aircraft, contract resources, and local landowners. Forward progression was stopped that same night at 532 acres.

Crews have since been strengthening containment lines and mopping up hotspots. As of July 26, the fire stood at 35% containment, with further increases expected as mop-up continues deeper from the edge. This fire remains relatively small and is showing steady progress under active management.

Several wildfires continue to burn in and near Wasco County, including the Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood National Forest area near Wamic/Pine Hollow), the Little Buck Fire (part of the Hay Creek Complex near Shaniko/Antelope/Clarno), and the 10 Mile Fire area near the Jefferson County border. Sizes and activity have changed with weather, and fire behavior can shift quickly.

UPDATE 10 Mile Wildfire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10 Mile Fire Size: 4,834 acres (Cause: Unknown)

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres (Cause: Lightning, adjacent to 10 Mile fire)

– Responding Units: BLM, ODF, Ashwood Antelope RFPA

– Evacuation Levels:

– Level 3 lowered to Level 2 Get Set: From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 2 lowered to Level 1 Get Ready: From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, and from the Hwy 97/Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 lifed: From north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

– Road open: South Junction Road

– River Closures: The Prineville District Bureau of Land Management has implemented a closure order for all BLM lands, launches, access points, and backcountry campsites from Warm Springs launch at Hwy 26 to the Locked Gate on the Deschutes River Access Road.

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood National Forest near Grasshopper Point) Evacuation Zones

– Size: 10,742+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon State Fire Marshal

– Evacuation Levels:

– Level 3 (Go Now) Mount Hood National Forest – Grasshopper Advisory Zone

– Level 3 (Go Now): Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, and Wamic.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing, Badger Creek, Shadybrook Rd, and Tygh Valley.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Forest Rd 27 to Friend Rd; Elliot Rd to Friend Rd to Hwy 197.

– Closures: A closure order is in effect for Mount Hood National Forest. Details are available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

– Shelter Location: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037

– Large Animal Shelter – Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Rd, Moro, OR 97039

Little Buck Fire (Haycreek Complex)- Evacuations Remain the Same

– Size: 33,4723+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Evacuation Levels (Updated by Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, Young Life, and Clarno.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Upper Tubs Rd to Cold Camp Rd

– Shelter Location: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 341 SW J St, Madras, OR 97741

Deep Canyon Fire

Size: 8089 acres

– Level 1 Has been lifted

Why Level 3 (“Go Now”) orders can be in place even when a fire appears miles away: High winds (including periods of Red Flag conditions) can cause rapid spread, spotting, and sudden changes in direction. Officials issue and adjust evacuation levels based on current fire activity, forecasted winds, terrain, fuels, and the need to give people safe time to leave before conditions worsen. These decisions prioritize public safety over proximity alone. Levels remain dynamic and can be raised, lowered, or lifted as containment improves or risks change.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management work to provide the most current information possible. Citizen safety is the clear priority.

For the latest, most accurate details:

Check the live interactive map at perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or . Enter your address to see if you are in an evacuation zone, view current levels, shelters, and related information. This is the recommended primary source for real-time perimeter and evacuation status.

. Enter your address to see if you are in an evacuation zone, view current levels, shelters, and related information. This is the recommended primary source for real-time perimeter and evacuation status. Follow official updates from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office (Facebook and other channels) and Oregon wildfire resources.

Sign up for Citizen Alert notifications: Visit the Wasco County Emergency Management website and use the Citizen Alert signup link (Everbridge system). Registering ensures you receive direct alerts for your location by phone, text, or email about evacuations, road issues, and other emergencies. Traditional landlines may receive some notices, but signing up covers additional devices and locations you designate.

Stay informed through these official channels rather than unofficial reports. If you are in an affected area, follow any Level 3 instructions immediately, prepare go-kits if at Level 1 or 2, and monitor conditions. Resources such as shelters (examples have included Maupin High School and locations in Madras) are listed on the Perimeter map and official updates when activated.

Thank you for checking official sources. Conditions can evolve, so the map and Citizen Alert remain the best ways to stay current and prepared.

7/26 9:49 pm

Please find the latest wildfire activity and evacuation updates for Wasco County below:

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood National Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 15,000+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon State Fire Marshal

– Evacuation Levels:

– Level 3 (Go Now): Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, and Wamic.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing, Badger Creek, Shadybrook Rd, and Tygh Valley.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Forest Rd 27 to Friend Rd; Elliot Rd to Friend Rd to Hwy 197.

– Closures: A closure order is in effect for Mount Hood National Forest. Details are available at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/r06/mthood/alerts/closure-place-grasshopper-fire

– Shelter Location: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037

– Large Animal Shelter – Sherman County Fairgrounds, 66147 Lone Rock Rd, Moro, OR 97039

Little Buck Fire (Haycreek Complex)

– Size: 28,253+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Evacuation Levels (Updated by Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, Young Life, and Clarno.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Upper Tubs Rd to Cold Camp Rd

– Shelter Location: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 341 SW J St, Madras, OR 97741

10 Mile Wildfire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10 Mile Fire Size: 4,834 acres (Cause: Unknown)

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres (Cause: Lightning, adjacent to 10 Mile fire)

– Responding Units: BLM, ODF, Ashwood Antelope RFPA

– Evacuation Levels:

– Level 3 (Go Now): From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 2 (Be Set): From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, and from the Hwy 97/Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): From north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

– Road closure: South Junction Road is closed except for local traffic. Deschutes River Segment 1 is closed from Warm Springs to Locket Gate.

– River Closures: The Prineville District Bureau of Land Management has implemented a closure order for all BLM lands, launches, access points, and backcountry campsites from Warm Springs launch at Hwy 26 to the Locked Gate on the Deschutes River Access Road.

8 Mile Fire

– Size: 532 acres

– Containment: 35%

– Cause: Unknown

For the most up-to-date evacuation notices and maps, please visit https://perimetermap.com/

7/25 10:49 pm

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 4,000+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon State Fire Marshal

– Evacuations:

– Level 3 (Go Now): Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, and Wamic.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Smock Road, White River Crossing, Badger Creek, Shadybrook Rd, and Tygh Valley.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): Forest Rd 27 to Friend Rd; Elliot Rd to Friend Rd to Hwy 197.

– Shelter Location: Maupin High School, 699 4th St, Maupin, OR 97037

Little Buck Fire

– Size: 12,382+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Evacuations (Updated by Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Shaniko, Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border, Antelope, Bennett Rd, Young Life, and Clarno.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Upper Tubs Rd, and Bennett Rd to the Hwy 218 Milepost.

– Shelter Location: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 341 SW J St, Madras, OR 97741

10 Mile Wildfire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10 Mile Fire Size: 4,774+ acres (Cause: Unknown)

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres (Cause: Lightning, adjacent to 10 Mile fire)

– Responding Units: BLM, ODF, Ashwood Antelope RFPA

– Road Closures: South Junction Road is closed except for local traffic.

– Evacuations:

– Level 3 (Go Now): From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 2 (Be Set): From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, and from the Hwy 97/Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): From north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

For the most up-to-date evacuation notices and maps, please visit https://perimetermap.com/

For Rowe Creek Complex and Hay Creek Complex please see attached documents

7/24 9:20 pm

Please see the following update regarding the ongoing wildfires in Wasco County:

Little Buck Fire

– Size: 4,000+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Evacuations (Updated by Wasco County Sheriff’s Office):

– Level 3 (Go Now): Shaniko, and Hwy 97 from Shaniko to the Sherman County Border.

– Level 2 (Be Set): Antelope, and Bennet Rd to the Hwy 218 Milepost.

– Shelter Location: St. Patrick Catholic Church, 341 SW J St., Madras, OR 97741.

8 Mile Rd Fire

– Size: 250+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Oregon Department of Forestry, Wamic RFPD, Tygh Valley Fire, Dufur Fire and Ambulance, Petersburg RFPA, Mid Columbia Fire and Rescue, Single Engine Scoopers, and the Sheriff’s Office.

– Evacuations: None at this time.

Grasshopper Fire (Mount Hood Forest near Grasshopper Point)

– Size: 60+ acres

– Cause: Unknown

– Responding Units: Interagency Type 3 team (Wildland Fire Service and US Forest Service), Oregon Department of Forestry.

– Evacuations: Level 1 (Get Ready) for Sportsman Park, Pine Hollow, and Wamic.

10 Mile Wildfire & 586 Fire (Near Trout Creek / Jefferson & South Wasco County border)

– 10 Mile Fire Size: 4,774+ acres (Cause: Unknown)

– 586 Fire Size: 191 acres (Cause: Lightning, adjacent to 10 Mile fire)

– Responding Units: BLM, ODF, Ashwood Antelope RFPA.

– Road Closures: South Junction Road is closed except for local traffic.

– Evacuations:

– Level 3 (Go Now): From the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line.

– Level 2 (Be Set): From Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, and south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River.

– Level 2 (Be Set): From the Hwy 97 – Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): From north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

Containment Updates

– Hay Creek Complex & Wilcox Fire

– Rowe Creek Complex (Deep Canyon, Incident 432, and Crosswhite): 100% contained. Crews have secured the western border of the Crosswhite fire on the John Day River.

– Deep Canyon Fire: 8,089 acres (100% contained).

– Incident 432 (Antelope Fire): 2,182 acres.

For the most up-to-date evacuation notices and maps, please visit https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or.

7/23 4:30 pm

Following recent storm activity, Wasco County has experienced several spot fires. While most have been immediately contained, local ranchers are actively fighting several lightning-strike fires in the south county.

Additionally, the 10 Mile Wildfire is impacting Jefferson County and South Wasco County and moving toward Highway 97 on the Jefferson-Wasco county border. Consequently, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has issued new evacuation levels for the affected areas:

– Level 3 (Go Now): In effect from the Wasco/Jefferson County border on Hwy 97 to the Antelope Hwy/Hwy 97 intersection, to Milepost 3 on Hwy 293, and to the Jefferson County line. There is extreme danger in this area.

– Level 2 (Be Set): In effect for the area extending from Highway 97 on the Jefferson County line to the Highway 97/197 intersection, and south of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River.

– Level 2 (Be Set): In effect from the Hwy 97 – Antelope Hwy intersection to milepost 68 on Hwy 97.

– Level 1 (Get Ready): In effect from north of South Junction Road to the Deschutes River, to Hwy 97, and to Milepost 63 on Hwy 197.

Please note that South Junction Road is closed except for local traffic.

Fire Updates:

– Hay Creek Complex (including the Wilcox Fire): Incident Command has made significant progress securing the perimeter, including the southwestern portion impacting Wasco County.

– Rowe Creek Complex (including Deep Canyon, Incident 432, and Crosswhite): Both wildfires are now 100% contained. Crews have secured the western border of the Crosswhite fire on the John Day River.

Based on this progress, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has updated the following evacuations:

– Sherman County Border & Shaniko: The evacuation zone adjacent to Sherman County has been lifted. The Shaniko evacuation level has been lowered to Level 1.

– Lifted: Level 1 evacuation zones for Clarno, Young Life, and the designated portion of Hwy 293.

– Lowered: Evacuation zones for Antelope and the section of Hwy 293 adjacent to the Deep Canyon Fire have been reduced to Level 1.

Please view the most up-to-date evacuation notices and maps at https://perimetermap.com/wascocounty-or.

7/23 1 pm

Here is an update on the wildfire evacuation levels and containment progress for South Wasco County.

Hay Creek Complex (including the Wilcox Fire)

Incident Command has made significant progress securing the perimeter, including the southwestern portion impacting Wasco County.

Rowe Creek Complex (including Deep Canyon, Incident 432 and Crosswhite)

Both wildfires are now 100% contained, and crews have secured the western border in Wheeler County of the Crosswhite fire on the John Day River.

Based on this progress, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office has updated evacuations as follows:

– Sherman County Border & Shaniko: The evacuation zone adjacent to Sherman County has been lifted. The Shaniko evacuation level has been lowered to Level 1 (Get Ready).

– Lifted: Level 1 evacuation zones for Clarno, Young Life, and the designated portion of Hwy 293.

– Lowered: Evacuation zones for Antelope and the section of Hwy 293 adjacent to the Deep Canyon Fire have been reduced to Level 1.