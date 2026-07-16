Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilizes task forces, Incident Management Team Lower Dry Creek Fire in Umatilla County

SALEM, Ore. – On Wednesday night, the Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked for the Lower Dry Creek Fire in Umatilla County. The Oregon State Fire Marshal began mobilizing structural protection task forces and its Red Incident Management Team. Local firefighters have been fighting the fast-moving fire near Milton-Freewater and Weston since it was reported Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is estimated to be more than 5,000 acres and was being pushed by gusty winds from passing thunderstorms and extremely dry conditions. The fire has prompted levels 2 and 3 evacuation notices by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office. Those seeking evacuation information can find updates on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon State Fire Marshal mobilized two structural task forces and air resources through Immediate Response. Additional structural task forces are being mobilized to boost capacity and protect property and critical infrastructure.

“Wednesday was an extremely active day for firefighters across the state as hot, dry weather coupled with thunderstorms elevated wildfire risk,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “The forecast is calling for continued thunderstorms and temperatures into the mid-90s for the coming week. I’m asking every Oregonian to be aware of the wildfire threat and take steps to prevent sparking any new wildfires.”

This is the third time the Emergency Conflagration Act has been invoked in 2026.

About the Oregon State Fire Marshal

The Oregon State Fire Marshal became an independent state agency in July 2023. The agency is dedicated to protecting people, property, and the environment from fire and hazardous materials. The OSFM works with local fire agencies, communities, and other partners to strengthen fire prevention, preparedness, and response statewide. Please note: the Oregon State Fire Marshal is no longer an office.