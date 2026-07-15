What goes up must come down, including Guinness records

If you’ve ever looked at a balloon and thought, “I wonder how fast I can walk with that in between my knees?” then you have something in common with at least two other people.

According to ABC station WLS, Sam Farber, of Chicago, hoped to waddle his way into the history books by breaking the Guinness World Record for fastest 10 meters walked while holding a balloon between the legs.

Farber crossed the finish line in 3.5 seconds, which is indeed faster than the current record of 3.91 seconds. That was set by Rickard Sjöberg, of Sweden, in 2025.

The next step is for Guinness to certify the record, which will take much longer than a 10-meter walk, with or without a balloon between your knees.