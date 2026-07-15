Next chapter: NYC man evicted for keeping 10,000 books in apartment

They say that too many cooks will spoil the broth, but too many books spoiled this New York City resident’s lease.

Mendel Uminer tells The New York Times that he was evicted from his apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side due to the 10,000 books he kept in the 600-square-foot studio.

“I don’t think of myself as a hoarder,” Uminer tells the Times. “But I guess my building did.”

Uminer says he received his letter from the building’s management accusing him of “maintaining the Premises in a severely overcluttered condition.”

“I open this letter, and they’re telling me my books are a fire hazard, that I have to be out if I don’t get rid of them,” Uminer says.

While he initially fought back against the eviction in court, Uminer eventually decided to accept it and move out.

“I don’t want to be here if I’m not wanted,” he says.

But, like so many books, it seems this story has a happy ending.

“I heard he’s found a bigger apartment,” friend Katya Danziger says. “So that means, more books.”