Talk about an explosive entrance

If, like Brick Tamland in Anchorman, you find yourself in possession of a hand grenade, you should not bring it to your local police station.

That’s what Const. Michael Fathi, of Canada’s Ontario Provincial Police, is hoping to communicate after, according to CTV News, a citizen brought a World War II-era grenade to an Ottawa station in an effort to dispose it.

“The OPP would like to remind the public that if you find such items, please do not transport them to your local police station,” Fathi wrote in a social media post. “This could obviously prove extremely dangerous to the person bringing the item and others around.”

Upon the grenade’s arrival at the station, Fathi tells CTV News that explosives experts were contacted while the device was kept outside. It was eventually safely stored before members of a nearby military base arrived to safely take it away.