Family goes viral with creative water hose art

An Iowa family is getting creative while staying cool this summer.

For the past two summers, Megan Baird and her sons Carter and Parker have been using their water hose to create art, all while cooling off and making what they like to call “water silhouettes.”

“I’m a proponent for whatever keeps them outdoors, whatever we can do to stay outside in the summer and run around off the screens whenever possible,” Baird told ABC News’ Danny New of the family’s motivation to keep up with the fun activity.

Baird has shared videos of the family’s water silhouette creations on social media, with some of the clips garnering millions of views each.

In the videos, Carter or Parker arrange themselves in various poses on their home driveway and create silhouettes such as the Air Jordan “Jumpman” logo, Mary Poppins with an umbrella, or the iconic silhouette of Rafiki holding up lion cub Simba in Disney’s The Lion King movie.

Baird said she made water silhouettes as a child and has now passed along the tradition to her kids.

“I thought it was a common thing growing up, at least like back in the ’90s, 2000s,” she said.

The boys said they usually make their driveway silhouettes in the mornings before the pavement gets too hot and their creations dry out quickly.

At the end of the day, Baird said, “We have a lot of fun with it.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.