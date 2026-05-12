Rodríguez goes deep as the Mariners extend a franchise-record 8-game streak against Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Julio Rodríguez homered and Randy Arozarena added two hits to lead the Seattle Mariners to a 3-1 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night.

It’s Seattle’s franchise-record eighth straight win over the Astros and comes after the Mariners dropped their last two games.

Dominic Canzone and Cole Young both hit RBI singles in the second and Rodríguez’s seventh home run of the season made it 3-0 in the third.

Seattle’s Cal Raleigh went 0 for 4 to make last year’s AL MVP runner-up 0 for 36 since his last hit on April 27. His slump is the longest hitless streak in the majors this season.

He almost got a hit on his last at-bat in the ninth, but left fielder Zach Cole made a sliding grab to send him back to the dugout.

Isaac Paredes tied a season high with three hits and drove in Houston’s run. Jose Altuve added three hits for the Astros, who dropped a third straight game.

Seattle’s George Kirby (5-2) allowed seven hits and a run with seven strikeouts in five innings. Andrés Muñoz allowed a two-out single to Altuve in the ninth, but struck out Yordan Alvarez for his eighth save.

Houston starter Peter Lambert (2-3) allowed six hits and three runs while striking out six in seven innings.

Arozarena singled with one out in the second before a walk by Luke Raley. There were two outs in the inning when Arozarena scored on a single by Canzone to make it 1-0. A single by Young followed to score Raley and push the lead to 2-0.

Rodríguez opened the third inning with his home run that left Seattle up 3-0.

Altuve hit a one-out single in the fifth and moved to third on a single by Alvarez. An RBI single by Paredes on a grounder to left field cut the lead to 3-1.

Up Next

RHP Tatsuya Imai (1-0, 7.27 ERA) is scheduled to come off the injured list after sitting out for more than a month with arm fatigue when the series continues Tuesday night. RHP Bryan Woo (2-2, 4.02) will start for the Mariners.

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