5/11 NBA Playoffs

Champion Thunder hold off tenacious Lakers 115-110 in Game 4 for another playoff series sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Chet Holmgren made a tiebreaking dunk with 32.8 seconds to play, and the Oklahoma City Thunder swept the Los Angeles Lakers out of the second round of the NBA playoffs with a 115-110 victory in Game 4. Ajay Mitchell scored 10 of his 28 points in the frantic final period as the Thunder overcame the Lakers’ tenacity and improved to 8-0 in the playoffs with their toughest victory of the postseason. LeBron James had 24 points and 14 rebounds, but missed a driving bank shot with 20 seconds left that would have put the Lakers back ahead.

From 4 points to tying a playoff record with a 39-point half, Donovan Mitchell flips Game 4 for Cavs

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had his worst first half in a playoff game since joining the Cleveland Cavaliers in September 2022. No problem. The All-Star guard followed it up with one of the best 24-minute stretches by a player in NBA playoff history Monday night. After scoring only four points in the first half, Mitchell responded with 39 in the second half, tying the NBA playoff record for most points in a half as the Cavaliers rallied for a 112-103 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.