5/11 Sports Brief

LeBron James hasn’t decided whether to return for a 24th NBA season after Lakers’ playoff run ends

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says he has no idea whether his 24-point performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ second-round playoff loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder was the final game of his NBA career. The top scorer in league history stuck to the plan he has taken into the past several summers when he declined to announce his future immediately after the Lakers’ final postseason defeat. He hasn’t ruled out retirement or a return to the Lakers, and he didn’t speculate about moving to another team as he contemplates the possibility of an unprecedented 24th NBA season.

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama won’t face further sanction for throwing an elbow, AP source says

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama won’t face further discipline from the NBA for elbowing Minnesota’s Naz Reid in Game 4 of the teams’ Western Conference semifinal series, according to a person with knowledge of the league’s decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league didn’t publicly release any details of its evaluation and investigative process. Wembanyama will be eligible to play Game 5 on Tuesday in San Antonio. The series is tied at two games apiece.

Avalanche bounce back to beat the Wild 5-2 and take a 3-1 lead in the series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ross Colton and Parker Kelly each scored their first goals of the postseason in the third period for Colorado as the Avalanche snapped back from a midseries lull and beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 in Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the second round of the NHL playoffs. Mackenzie Blackwood made 19 saves in his first start this postseason after relieving Scott Wedgewood during the 5-1 loss in Game 3. The Avalanche moved within one win of the Western Conference finals. Danila Yurov and Nico Sturm scored for the Wild.

2026 NFL schedule: Bills stadium debuts Week 2, Cowboys at Giants Week 1, vs. Eagles on Thanksgiving

NEW YORK (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ first regular-season game in their new stadium will be against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17 and will kick off Amazon Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football” schedule. The matchup was one of three announced by the NFL on Monday on Monday as NBC, Fox and Prime Video made their upfront presentations to advertisers. The Dallas Cowboys were part of the other two unveilings. The Cowboys will visit the New York Giants in the first NBC “Sunday Night Football” game of the season on Sept. 13 and they will host the Philadelphia Eagles on Fox on Thanksgiving Day Nov. 26.

Kansas City Chiefs are ready to turn over revamped Arrowhead Stadium to FIFA for the World Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have transformed Arrowhead Stadium to host World Cup games, fulfilling a long-held dream of the Hunt family. The stadium will host six pool-play games starting next month, including a round of 32 match and a quarterfinal. The first match, featuring Argentina and Algeria, is June 16. The stadium was built in 1972, and that meant it had to undergo significant changes to meet FIFA’s requirements, including seat removal and field upgrades. The Chiefs have collaborated for nearly a decade to make this happen. Fans will be bussed in from satellite parking areas because of limited parking while signage is being stripped to avoid any conflicts in sponsorships.

PGA Championship at Aronimink is largely about the big slopes on big greens

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (AP) — The first day of practice for the PGA Championship at Aronimink made it clear what’s important. The greens are big. And so are the slopes on the putting surfaces. Keegan Bradley won the BMW Championship at Aronimink in 2018. He says driving isn’t the biggest issue, but the greens can be crazy with all the slopes. Matt Fitzpatrick says it will be hard for the PGA to find enough pin positions on some of them. Jordan Spieth played nine holes to get ready for his 10th try at completing the career Grand Slam. He’s missing only the PGA.

Tiger Woods’ lawyer and prosecutors are set to argue over prescription records in Florida DUI case

STUART, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods’ attorney and prosecutors are set to argue about whether the golfer’s prescription drug records should be handed over to the state following his March arrest in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Martin County circuit court. Prosecutors have issued a subpoena seeking copies of all prescription medication records for the legendary golfer from the start of the year through the end of March. Woods’ attorney says his client has a constitutional right to privacy when it comes to his prescription medications. If the judge determines the drug records are necessary, the defense has also asked for a protective order limiting their release. Woods has pleaded not guilty.

MacKinnon takes a puck from an Avs teammate to the face

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon skated off with a bloody nose after being struck by a puck hit by teammate Devon Toews in the second period of Game 4 of their second-round NHL playoff series against the Minnesota Wild. The league’s leading goal scorer during the regular season collapsed to his knees in pain before an athletic trainer arrived to press a towel under his nose and help him skate off the ice. Blood streamed down the inside of MacKinnon’s visor as he went up the tunnel for further treatment shortly before the second intermission. He returned for the third period and had an empty-net goal in Colorado’s 5-2 win.

Anthony Edwards awes Timberwolves with his performance despite recent trouble with both knees

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The durability of Anthony Edwards has proven to be the most valuable trait for the Minnesota Timberwolves during the NBA playoffs this year among his many superpowers on the court. Edwards hit the 40-minute mark for the second straight game and played the entire fourth quarter while scoring 36 points in leading the Timberwolves past the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of their second-round series. Edwards returned in nine days from a hyperextended left knee and a deep bone bruise to help fuel a Game 1 win. He has also played much of the season with right knee pain.